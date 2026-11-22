MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Without Malachi Toney, No. 7 Miami's (10-1, 8-0 ACC) offense hasn't been able to jump out to fast starts that allowed them to bury teams in the first quarter with ease to start the season.

At Notre Dame, the Hurricanes were down 24-3. Duke jumped out early and gave them a scare. Against Virginia Tech, the team was down 14-0 and on the back foot. However, there is something about this team that doesn't cause them to hide and run when they are down.

Miami doesn't run from the struggle; it embraces it.

Nov 21, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) signals from the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, we just got no panic button," Mark Fletcher Jr. said after the win. "We got no panic button, and I guess just hats off to that. Hats off to us for just not having a panic button, and we just went back to work one play at a time. That's all you could do when the team jumps out on you like that. You just got to head down one play at a time and keep on going."

Miami would go on a 28-6 run to close the game, showcasing that it has the dogs to fight for a National Championship, but they have to find that attack consistently on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, wide receiver Cooper Barkate continues to be Darian Mensah's safety blanket, helping the Canes roar back. With his seven catches for 72 yards, he understands that the first half wasn't there, but knows there are four quarters of football and not just two.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Yeah, it was a little bit of a weird first half, but as you said, we had a resilient second half; that's the beauty of football," Barkate said. "You get to play the full game. So, I was proud of our team and how we battled back and glad we won."

Moreover, even with a down game from Darian Mensah, those tendencies continue to build this team's character for the better.

The Heisman-hopeful quarterback finished the game with two interceptions for the second time in his career. Both came with asterisks beside them, but he also knows that even with those issues, he shares the same sentiment that Fletcher has about this championship-hunting team.

Winning is in this team's DNA, and they continue to prove it each week.

"I think that there's not a lot of panic in our offense, you know, we could go down 21 nothing and we're still just going to keep going out there and executing," Mensah said. "It's kind of just our DNA to respond, so it's just who we are."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.