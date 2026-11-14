5 Quick Takeaways From No. 7 Miami's Win vs. Duke

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 7 Miami hosted a familiar face as Many Diaz and his Duke Blue Devils walked into Hard Rock Stadium for a huge conference matchup, a game with College Football Playoff implications.

The Hurricanes bounce back from last week's loss at Notre Dame and get back into the win column against Duke, 36-25.

It was homecoming weekend at the University of Miami, which was fitting for a couple of players on the Hurricanes sideline facing their old team.

Here are the 5 quick takeaways from the game:

1. Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate with a great homecoming game against their former team

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the football against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Dylan Flowers (0) and linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two transfers from Duke had themselves quite a day against their former team today.

Cooper Barkate was tremendous once again as the featured wide receiver for the Hurricanes. Against his former team, he looked great and looks like one of the best playmakers in the country.

He recorded eight catches for 134 yards.

These last two games with Malachi Toney out, Barkate has been the premier guy and has produced like it. He has 18 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns over the last couple of games.

Mensah To Barkate pic.twitter.com/14sKGg4Vfq — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) November 14, 2026

Darian Mensah continues to lead the Miami offense and build on his Heisman case.

Mensah completed 73% of his passes for 382 yards and one touchdown. He was great once again for the Canes and should be the leader in the house for the Heisman.

2. Javian Mallory is the real deal

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) runs with the football against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True freshman running back Javian Mallory has been showing spectacular flashes throughout the season. He may have had one of his better plays of the season against Duke.

In the third quarter, Mallory took a screen pass for a 63-yard touchdown, making defenders miss and getting to the end zone.

Later in the game, he extended Miami's lead to two possessions with a gutsy 2-yard touchdwon.

Mallory finished the game with 71 rushing yards on ten carries, while also adding 79 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

MALLORY HOUSE CALL 📲🤯



📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/QRLZKwLODw — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 14, 2026

3. Damon Wilson was a no show once again for the Hurricanes

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Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) passes near Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Damon Wilson II (10) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ever since the Clemson and Florida State game, Damon Wilson has been struggling big time for Miami and generating pressure for this defense.

Entering the Duke game, he had recorded one pressure in the last three games combined. That one pressure was a quarterback hurry against Notre Dame, but that is for the Missouri transfer.

Wilson did not appear on the box score once again with a tackle, which has been an unfortunate theme for him as of late.

Miami needs more out of Wilson, plain and simple.

A tight end had Damon Wilson in prison on that 2nd-and-long. Miami needs to get more there. — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) November 14, 2026

4. The offensive line remains an issue for Miami against the Blue Devils

The talk of the town has been the offensive line for the Hurricanes, and they remain a problem after the Duke game.

We saw Rhys Woodrow replace Ben Congdon for a bit during the game, but it was the regular starters for the line on Saturday afternoon.

Seuseu Alofaituli continues to prove the doubters right, as he had lapses throughout the game. He was a bit better at run blocking, but struggled to protect Mensah.

Samson Okunlola and Matthew McCoy allowed a couple of pressures but haven't played to the level they are capable of. If you were to ask them if they can play better, they would certainly say so. The level of concern is not high on them, but would like for them to string some great games heading into the back stretch of the season.

Ryan Rodriguez continues to be the most consistent one on the line.

5. The secondary can build off of this performance

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jonaz Walton (20) carries the ball defended by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) and defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald (3) during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami secondary has been getting the bulk of the criticism this year, and rightfully so. The performances have not been great despite the injuries early in the year.

Against Duke, they allowed 211 passing yards and one touchdown.

We saw Xavier Lucas catch a big interception in the fourth quarter, which was the only turnover of the day. Miami's defense could have had two interceptions, but Bryce Fitzgerald uncharacteristically dropped one in the second half.

BREAKING: Xavier Lucas has issued a no-fly zone over @HardRockStadium ❌✈️



📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/cEvKWpexQs — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 14, 2026

There were some great reps by several players in the secondary, something that has not been the case in the last several games.

With more film to review and a positive performance against Duke, hopefully the confidence in the room builds so they can play to the standard that is set for themselves.

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