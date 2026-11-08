Miami's Offensive Line Searches For Key Adjustments After Notre Dame Struggles

SOUTH BEND, IN — The Miami Hurricanes’ offensive line entered Saturday night’s showdown against Notre Dame already under the microscope, due to the performances we have seen this year.

Under head coach Mario Cristobal, a former lineman himself, he prides himself on the trenches and on having the offensive line play to a certain standard.

Against the Fighting Irish, however, the unit was overmatched, limiting the run game and allowing pressure on quarterback Darian Mensah. It also failed in critical short-yardage situations during a 24-31 loss.⁠

The Hurricanes lacked a consistent push against a Fighting Irish defensive front that controlled the line of scrimmage for much of the night. In pass protection, Mensah had to overcome constant pressure before the offense found any rhythm after halftime.⁠

Miami is getting absolutely whooped up front. — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) November 8, 2026

According to PFF, Miami’s offensive line allowed a whopping 21 pressures in South Bend. Both tackles combined for 13 of those pressures, including seven of them from Samson Okunlola, the best offensive lineman for the Hurricanes this season. He has raised his NFL Draft stock a lot this year, even receiving first-round buzz.

In comparison to the games earlier this season, the most pressure given up before Saturday night was against Florida State, allowing 13 pressures.

Seuseu Alofaituli was credited with allowing a sack and four pressures. He wasn’t the only guard who struggled, as true freshman Ben Congdon didn’t have the best game either. He was graded as the worst run-blocker in this game on the offensive line, and Alofaituli was graded the worst pass-blocker on the line for Miami in this game.

An argument could also be made that they were responsible for leaving points off the board early in the game.

In the second quarter, Miami reached first-and-goal from the Notre Dame 1-yard line but was stuffed on multiple attempts before settling for a field goal. The Hurricanes had five plays inside the 5-yard line on that possession and never crossed the goal line.⁠

STOPPED ❌



Notre Dame defense comes up BIG on third down and forces a field goal!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/K7mYSm2ELx — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 8, 2026

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Pass protection was similarly inconsistent, as we have seen the concerns mounting from prior games.

Notre Dame recorded multiple sacks, including one by Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa on a third-and-7 that forced a three-and-out to open the second half, and another late in the game that burned critical clock time during Miami’s final drive.

Miami’s offensive line had been inconsistent for much of the season. The Irish’s front seven won the majority of individual battles.⁠

The performance comes in the context of a unit still finding its footing after significant turnover, but they need answers quickly.

Mirabal and Cristobal have some soul searching to do with this offensive line. — TheCanesHype (@TheCanesHype) November 8, 2026

Miami lost four starters from last year’s line, including a first-round draft pick, and the group has shown improvement at times but faced one of its toughest tests against a Notre Dame defense that has been elite in the trenches.

The limited ground game and protection issues contributed to a first-half offensive output of only three points and forced Mensah into more difficult situations, even as the Hurricanes mounted a second-half comeback.

For a program that prides itself on controlling the line of scrimmage, Saturday night in South Bend represented a clear setback.

As Miami looks ahead, the offensive line’s ability to create movement in the run game and, more importantly, keep Mensah clean will be a key focus in the last three games of the regular season.

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