No. 7 Miami's New No. 1 Receiver Shines Against His Former Team With A Monster Day

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Wide receiver Cooper Barkate delivered a statement performance against the program he left behind, hauling in eight receptions for 134 yards as the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes defeated Duke 36-25 on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.⁠

The 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior, who transferred from Duke to Miami in the offseason alongside quarterback Darian Mensah, repeatedly came through with key catches that sustained drives and set up scores.

One of his most important plays was a 28-yard reception that helped position the Hurricanes for a touchdown run by freshman Javian Mallory.

COOPER BARKATE MAKING EVERYONE MISS ALMOST SCORES



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Barkate finished with a long reception of 40 yards and consistently moved the chains against a Duke defense that entered the game ranked among the better units in the ACC against the pass.

Barkate’s steady production gave Mensah a reliable target in the absence of injured star receiver Malachi Toney.

The performance carried extra weight given Barkate’s history.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) hurdles over Duke Blue Devils safety Dashawn Stone (8) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starring at Harvard, he transferred to Duke for the 2025 season and immediately became one of the ACC’s top receivers, recording over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns while earning second-team All-ACC honors and helping the Blue Devils win the conference title.

He then followed Mensah to Miami.

Saturday’s outing continued a strong stretch for Barkate.

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Cooper Barkate long catch and run!



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Last week against Notre Dame, he recorded ten catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Through the Duke game, he has been a consistent contributor in Miami’s offense, showcasing the route-running and reliable hands that made him a favorite target for Mensah.

While being the WR1 for Miami in the last two games, he has 18 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Barkate is still proving he is one of the best wide receivers in the country.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs with the football against Duke Blue Devils safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Miami improving to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the ACC, Barkate’s ability to produce against his former team underscores the continuity Mensah and the Hurricanes have gained from the transfers.

For the senior, the afternoon was both a personal triumph and a reminder of how great he is when he is the featured receiver. He has been outstanding in the absence of Toney and provides the Miami offense with stability that many thought would not be there after the injury.

Barkate is now helping drive Miami’s push through the back end of the regular season and toward the postseason.

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