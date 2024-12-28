A Epic Sideline for an Epic Contest; First Alert: December 28, 2024
Paired with edible mascots and a 77-pound trophy featuring a fully functional toaster, this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl will continue to add a spark of flavor to the game with the sidelines covered in sprinkles.
The rainbow sprinkles found on the classic hot fudge sundae Pop-Tart (among others) will now also live just outside the playing field of Orlando, Fla.'s Camping World Stadium.
The Miami Hurricanes are back in action for the final time this season. They look to prove that they were one of the best teams in the league when they face the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.
What is better for the Canes is that most of their starting player from this previous season will be participating instead of opting out.
That means the No. 1 offense in the country will be on full display with Heisman finalist and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Winner Cam Ward taking the field with All-American Xavier Restrepo and the rest of the electric offense for the Hurricanes.
This will be the final game of a great yet disappointing season for the Hurricanes, but morale is high as year three of the Mario Cristobal Era comes to a close.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Pop-Tarts Bowl: Miami vs. Iowa State
How To Watch Pop Tarts Bowl: Iowa State vs. Miami, Bowl Game TV Schedule
Hurricanes Results:
Did You Notice?
