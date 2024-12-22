How To Watch Pop Tarts Bowl: Iowa State vs. Miami, Bowl Game TV Schedule
The Miami Hurricanes are back in action for the final time this season as they look to prove that they were one of the best teams in the league this season as they face the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.
What is better for the Canes is that most of their starting player from this previous season will be participating instead of opting out.
That means the No. 1 offense in the country will be on full display with Heisman finalist and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Winner Cam Ward taking the field with All-American Xavier Restrepo and the rest of the electric offense for the Hurricanes.
This will be the final game of a great, yet disappointing season for the Hurricanes but the morale is high as year three of the Mario Cristobal Era comes to a close.
How To Watch Pop-Tarts Bowl
Who: Miami vs. Iowa State
When: 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Series: First contest between the two teams.
Last time out, Miami: Miami came up short of reaching the ACC Championship Game after failing to stop the electric offense of the Syracuse Orange and losing 42-38 in the final game of the regular season.
Last time out, Iowa State: The Cyclones got blown out in the Big 12 Championship game against winners Arizona State 45-19 as they struggled to find offense all game long.
Mon., Dec. 23
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
11 a.m. on ESPN
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Tues., Dec. 24
Hawai’i Bowl
South Florida vs. San Jose State
8 p.m. on ESPN
Thurs., Dec. 26
GameAbove Sports Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. Toledo
2 p.m. on ESPN
Rate Bowl
Rutgers vs. Kansas State
5:30 p.m. on ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
9 p.m. on ESPN
Fri., Dec. 27
Armed Forces Bowl
Navy vs. Oklahoma
12 p.m. on ESPN
Birmingham Bowl
Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
7 p.m. on ESPN
Holiday Bowl
Syracuse vs. Washington State
8 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Bowl
Texas A&M vs. USC
10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Sat., Dec. 28
Fenway Bowl
North Carolina vs. UConn
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl
Nebraska vs. Boston College
12 p.m. on ABC
New Mexico Bowl
TCU vs. Louisiana
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Miami vs. Iowa State
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Colorado State vs. Miami (OH)
4:30 p.m. on CW Network
Military Bowl
NC State vs. East Carolina
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Alamo Bowl
Colorado vs. BYU
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Independence Bowl
Army vs. Louisiana Tech
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Mon., Dec. 30
Music City Bowl
Missouri vs. Iowa
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Tues., Dec. 31
ReliaQuest Bowl
Alabama vs. Michigan
12 p.m. on ESPN
Sun Bowl
Louisville vs. Washington
2 p.m. on CBS
Citrus Bowl
South Carolina vs. Illinois
3 p.m. on ABC
Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Baylor
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Thurs., Jan. 2
Gator Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Duke
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Fri., Jan. 3
First Responder Bowl
North Texas vs. Texas State
4 p.m. on ESPN
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
-
Sat., Jan. 4
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Liberty
11 a.m. on ESPN2