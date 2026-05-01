A Potential Sleeper First Round Pick Prepares for his Second Season At Miami

Entering last season, the Miami Hurricanes went hard in the transfer portal for secondary talent to match what they already had.

The key to the secondary was the acquisition of former Wisconsin corner Xavier Lucas. It came with some controversy, but it shut down one side of the field for the rest of the season. Lucas is one of the best corners in the country that no one is talking about.

Lucas is projected as a day-two pick so far entering this season, but that can quickly change if he has another productive season.

"My technique, of course, but just trying to slow the game down as much as I can and become a smarter football player and make it easier for myself," Lucas said on trying to improve his game for his junior season.

Lucas also knows the importance of this season because he is draft-eligible. That is why he is more focused than ever to get to where he wants to be.

"Definitely, because this year I would become draft eligible, and knowing that they were in my shoes and they showed that it's possible. You just have to put your head down and work," Lucas said.

Moreover, he isn't the only one in the room with first-round potential and aspirations. OJ Frederique Jr. is a few interceptions away from being a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, along with other players.

The Hurricanes' secondary is arguably the best room in the country and on the team. Lucas's idea is to stay focused while they compete with each other because he knows that at any time, anyone could take anyone's spot.

"We're all bought in together," Lucas said. "We can't just focus on ourselves because we're a team. We've got to be bought in because if we're just worrying about ourselves, we're not going to get nowhere. But, yeah, we work with them, not even just in the field, but, in the film room. We go over divider splits or things like that, what they see from this receiver, how can they do this better, how can they do that better. But we work on their craft every day, every day."

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