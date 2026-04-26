Can Miami Go Three Years in a Row with a 2027 NFL Draft First Round Pick?
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Mario Cristobal made a promise when he returned to Miami that the best would get drafted and a new standard would be set.
In back-to-back years, the Miami Hurricanes have had four total first-round picks. One was a No. 1 overall pick, while the 2026 NFL Draft saw three Canes taken in the first round. It was the first time in 22 years the Canes had two players taken inside the top 15, and it was the first time since the 2007 season the Hurricanes would have three players taken in the class.
Now with the Spring Game and the NFL Draft over, the Hurricanes look towards the 2026 season and the 2027 NFL Draft with mulitple players looking to make an impact and move to a first round draft pick.
Potential First Round Picks in the 2027 NFL Draft:
Ahmad Moten
Moten played so well last season that many scouts and teams wanted him to be in this draft class as a day two pick with outstanding upside. However, with his return, he decided to stay and make sure that things were finished on his end with Miami.
Moten is projected as a late first-round pick in many 2027 way-too-early drafts, but is one of the best defensive linemen in the country. It will be a quarterback-heavy draft class with many of the early picks being top QBs.
Darian Mensah
In a quarterback heavy draft, Mensah has all the tools to be QB No. 1 in this class. With the Hurricanes and the offensive scheme around him, the Canes new quarterback continues to look good and shine even early on.
However, with teams already having their eye on Arch Manning and Dante Moore, other teams might not be as interested in interested thanks to others filling in other holes on their roster.
Damon Wilson II
The Georgia and Missouri transfers were already game-wreckers before they set foot in Coral Gables. Now, with more help on the defensive line and lining up next to Moten, he could have a more productive season than he did last season.
Wilson has already taken in the system and now prepares for the season ahead. He showed promising flashes during Miami's Spring Game, with "sacks" and outstanding run-defense pressures.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5