Can Miami Go Three Years in a Row with a 2027 NFL Draft First Round Pick?

Mario Cristobal made a promise when he returned to Miami that the best would get drafted and a new standard would be set.

In back-to-back years, the Miami Hurricanes have had four total first-round picks. One was a No. 1 overall pick, while the 2026 NFL Draft saw three Canes taken in the first round. It was the first time in 22 years the Canes had two players taken inside the top 15, and it was the first time since the 2007 season the Hurricanes would have three players taken in the class.

Now with the Spring Game and the NFL Draft over, the Hurricanes look towards the 2026 season and the 2027 NFL Draft with mulitple players looking to make an impact and move to a first round draft pick.

Potential First Round Picks in the 2027 NFL Draft:

Ahmad Moten

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) reacts after sacking Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Hank Bachmeier (not pictured) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Moten played so well last season that many scouts and teams wanted him to be in this draft class as a day two pick with outstanding upside. However, with his return, he decided to stay and make sure that things were finished on his end with Miami.

Moten is projected as a late first-round pick in many 2027 way-too-early drafts, but is one of the best defensive linemen in the country. It will be a quarterback-heavy draft class with many of the early picks being top QBs.

Darian Mensah

Darian Mensah Miami | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

In a quarterback heavy draft, Mensah has all the tools to be QB No. 1 in this class. With the Hurricanes and the offensive scheme around him, the Canes new quarterback continues to look good and shine even early on.

However, with teams already having their eye on Arch Manning and Dante Moore, other teams might not be as interested in interested thanks to others filling in other holes on their roster.

Damon Wilson II

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Damon Wilson II (8) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Georgia and Missouri transfers were already game-wreckers before they set foot in Coral Gables. Now, with more help on the defensive line and lining up next to Moten, he could have a more productive season than he did last season.

Wilson has already taken in the system and now prepares for the season ahead. He showed promising flashes during Miami's Spring Game, with "sacks" and outstanding run-defense pressures.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: