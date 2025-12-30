Miami's Quiet Star Steps into the Biggest Challenge of His Life Against Jeremiah Smith

ARLINGTON, Tx — Xavier Lucas knows what he is up against in the Cotton Bowl when No. 10 Miami faces off against No. 2 Ohio State.

The combination of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate in one-on-one matchups would give anyone in the country sleepless nights, but Lucas knows this is the reason Miami went through all the troubles they did with Wisconsin to bring him into the program.

It was for moments like this, and on the biggest stage, Lucas is ready to respond against one of the best players while also blocking out all of the noise.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I was a humble child growing up," Lucas said. "It wasn't really a shocker. I don't really pay attention to it, I just try and focus on myself and continue to do what I do."

With Canes star cornerback Damari Brown missing his second game in a row, Lucas will return to his spot as the top corner on the team. The sophomore vs. sophomore matchup will be one of the many underlying storylines heading into this game.

"You know, great group of talent guys, but I gotta do what I do," Lucas said. "Focus on my technique and execute. Play with greatness. Try not to make it bigger than what it is and focus on myself."

What Challenge does Jeremiah Smith Present?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a catch during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What challenges doesn't the superstar wide receiver present? Since his first game as a Buckeye, he was an outstanding talent whom the Hurricanes hate missing out on.

"Well, I think he, the entire roster for our opponent, is extremely talented," Mario Cristobal said. "They're really well-coached. They have challenging schemes. And again, our guys have prepared really, really hard. We continue to prepare. This is obviously a big preparation day for us as well. And certainly, again, they're the defending national champions. So just an unbelievable opportunity for our program."

After his electric last season, Smith battled a ton of injuries throughout his sophomore campaign. Nevertheless, even with injuries, he finished the season with over 1000 receiving yards, 80 receptions, and 11 touchdowns.

For comparison, Miami's No. 1 receiver, Malachi Toney, currently has 89 receptions, 992 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Lucas's name has not been called all season, in addition to Miami playing in many zone coverages as well. Now the time has come for him to be at his best when the lights are shining the brightest.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: