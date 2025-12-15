A Round-by-Round Look at Miami's Path to the National Championship

The Miami Hurricanes enter the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history, but let's not act like the program hasn't been in this stage before.

The Canes have several veteran players on the field, led by quarterback Carson Beck, and he will be the guiding light for this path to the National Championship.

The path is the biggest one yet, because of who they would have to face if they get past Texas A&M on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. central time. Nevertheless, the Hurricanes are focused on one of the most dangerous road games with one of the most electric crowds in the country.

Round One: No. 10 Miami @ No. 7 Texas A&M – Sat, Dec 20 | 11 a.m.

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes will face off against the highlight explosive Aggies' offense, but will have to match it if they want to get past them. This game will come down to how the Hurricanes will attack on offense and if their defense can hold Marcel Reed at bay with his weapons.

The Hurricanes are still one of the most dominant defenses in the country, which would allow them to slow down the Aggies' offense, meaning the Canes' offense too take off against the weakest group on the field.

Quarterfinal: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 2 Ohio State | Cotton Bowl | Wed, Dec. 31 | 6:30 p.m.

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cotton Bowl logo at midfield during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last season, every team that had a bye lost in the next round. This is where Miami would come in to some payback from a national championship long ago against the Buckeyes.

It would also be a homecoming of sorts for superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The Hurricanes tried hard to retain local talent, but in the end, they ended up with one of their own in Malachi Toney.

The Buckeyes also have one of the best defenses in the country. Not only do they match up well against the Hurricanes' offense, but it will also be a defensive battle between the two teams if Miami can get past the Aggies.

Semifinal: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl | Thu, Jan. 8 | 6:30 p.m.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) heads to the locker room after a NCAA Aflac Kickoff game against Tennessee Tech in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Georgia won 48-3. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It can be Ole Miss, Tulane, or the most likely of them, Georgia, who the Canes would play in the Semifinals.

It would be the story of the weekend: "The return of Carson Beck". Beck will have to face off against his former team, which he once led to multiple SEC Championship games, and go down as one of the best quarterbacks the program has ever seen. Moreover, for Beck, it would be like taking down an old foe that is near and dear to his heart.

National Championship: Hard Rock Stadium | Mon, Jan. 19 | 6:30 p.m.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A view of the college football playoff national championship trophy on the sidelines of a game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

According to FanDuel’s latest odds, these are the teams on the opposite side of the bracket with the best chance to win the national championship:

Indiana (+260 odds) Oregon (+850 odds) Texas Tech (+850 odds) Alabama (+2200 odds) Oklahoma (+5000 odds)

In this instance, it could be the case that the Mario Cristobal Bowl would be a favorite for the National Championship game. Miami vs Oregon would be the most interesting matchup out of the bunch, but a true homecoming for the 2025 Heisman winner Fernado Mendoza against the Canes, a team he grew up loving, could be even more compelling.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: