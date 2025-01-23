All Hurricanes

ACC Announces Football Schedule Release Time for the Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes already know their opponents for the next year, now it is time to see when they will play them with a new look roster.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 ACC football schedule will be revealed during a special two-hour“ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release”on Monday, January 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

The first hour of the ACC Huddle special will also be simulcast on ESPN2 and will provide a first look at ACC game dates for the 2025 season, breaking down key rivalries, top matchups, and more.ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release will feature ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt from ESPN’s Bristol, Connecticut, headquarters.

The show will also feature select ACC head coaches as they react to their team’s schedule for the first time. The ACC’s schedule model for the 2024-2030 seasons is in its second year and the Conference will continue to operate without divisions.

Miami already knows who they will be playing but now with a retooled roster, they will see exactly when they will take on each opponent.

The league’s 17 schools will play a total of 68 conference games. Based on conference winning percentage, the top two teams will compete in the 2025 ACC Football Championship Game, which will take place the first Saturday in December (December 6) at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina.

Before Monday’s ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Releasespecial, on Thursday, January 23,  ACC PM will exclusively reveal the Week 0 and Week 1 matchups while the ACC opener for all 17 schools will be revealed on Friday, January 24.

Miami Hurricanes 2025 Schedule/Opponents:

Notre Dame: 8/28-9/1 (TBD)
Bethune-Cookman: 9/6
USF: 9/13
Florida: 9/20

ACC Dates TBD:

@ FSU
Louisville
NC State
@ Pitt
@ SMU
Stanford
Syracuse
@ VTech

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Carson Beck's Injury is Nothing to Worry About as he is "Ahead of Schedule"

Everything New Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman said in Opening Press Conference

Where Miami Ranks in the Final AP Poll of the Season

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football