ACC Announces Football Schedule Release Time for the Miami Hurricanes
The 2025 ACC football schedule will be revealed during a special two-hour“ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release”on Monday, January 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.
The first hour of the ACC Huddle special will also be simulcast on ESPN2 and will provide a first look at ACC game dates for the 2025 season, breaking down key rivalries, top matchups, and more.ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release will feature ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal and Mark Richt from ESPN’s Bristol, Connecticut, headquarters.
The show will also feature select ACC head coaches as they react to their team’s schedule for the first time. The ACC’s schedule model for the 2024-2030 seasons is in its second year and the Conference will continue to operate without divisions.
Miami already knows who they will be playing but now with a retooled roster, they will see exactly when they will take on each opponent.
The league’s 17 schools will play a total of 68 conference games. Based on conference winning percentage, the top two teams will compete in the 2025 ACC Football Championship Game, which will take place the first Saturday in December (December 6) at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina.
Before Monday’s ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Releasespecial, on Thursday, January 23, ACC PM will exclusively reveal the Week 0 and Week 1 matchups while the ACC opener for all 17 schools will be revealed on Friday, January 24.
Miami Hurricanes 2025 Schedule/Opponents:
Notre Dame: 8/28-9/1 (TBD)
Bethune-Cookman: 9/6
USF: 9/13
Florida: 9/20
ACC Dates TBD:
@ FSU
Louisville
NC State
@ Pitt
@ SMU
Stanford
Syracuse
@ VTech