Carson Beck's Injury is Nothing to Worry About as he is "Ahead of Schedule"

The Hurricane's next quarterback has an injury concern but Mario Cristobal believes that he will be back quicker than expected.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) walks off the field after the game of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have their quarterback for next season but a main concern is his lattest injury that kept him from performing in the College Football Playoff.

Former Georgia quarterback and now Miami commit Carson Beck suffered a UCL "Tommy John" injury during the SEC Championship game against the Texas Longhorns but still came out with the victory. Now with many questioning his arm and his readiness to throw the ball, head coach Mario Cristobal calms the mass with an update on his new star quarterback.

"There's always hope. The sooner, the better. I know we were. We went through examinations yesterday, and everything's ahead of schedule. I'll probably have more clarity in maybe a couple of weeks. So I hate to say this or that," Cristobal said. "I know that certainly for the summertime, everything is scheduled to be full throttle, full go, but there is anticipation of maybe earlier. I just don't have it yet, and I'd hate to speak out of turn, but I'm going to give it to you as soon as I get it."

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yell
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The star quarterback in his two years at UGA has thrown for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns. This season he threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions along with 3,485 yards. He threw three interceptions in three different games.

Cristobal loves the move they have made at quarterback. With the success of Cam Ward for a single year, this gives him a chance to consistently retool with quarterbacks and other players who would want to give the Canes a chance the same way Beck has done.

"If you watch him on tape, he had an elite year in 2023 and a very good season in 2024. He's been protected in different ways. Been through a couple of different system morphs, right? Coach Monken was there, and then I went to coach Bobo, guys that I have tremendous respect for."

Cristobal continued.

"There's some system carryover. And he is, he's athletic, he's smart, he's got superior arm talent. He's accurate, he can extend plays. He could also sit in the pocket. He runs well. He is really, he's a great human being, and he has demonstrated leadership qualities, and he's really hard on himself, and he wants to be great," Cristobal said.

Justice Sandle
