How to Watch No. 22 Miami Lock up Double Bye in ACC Tournament Against SMU

No. 22 Miami have two projected tournament teams to face in the final regular-season games of the year. The first will be against SMU on the road as they play for more than just seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Under first-year head coach Jai Lucas, Miami is in the midst of a historic campaign, compiling a 23-6 overall record and a 12-4 mark in ACC play. The 23 victories are the most by a first-year head coach in program history, while the Hurricanes’ 15-win improvement from last season is the largest turnaround in the nation.

Furthermore, with a win, the Hurricanes can lock in as a top seed in the ACC Tournament to earn a double-bye, placing them in the quarterfinals and possibly winning an ACC Championship.

The Canes have already surpassed expectations, and now they prepare to make a statement on the road.

Players To Watch: Noam Dovrat

Nov 23, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Noam Dovrat (14) lays up a shot against the Delaware State Hornets during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes have a sniper on their team, but he has been riding the bench over the past three games. However, against Boston College, Dovrat got his chance to see the floor, and he was automatic from beyond the arc.

He is the best shooter on the team, and Lucas knows that he has to play him more, especially against the Mustangs. SMU has some of the best paint defense in the country, and the best way to kill a zone is to shoot threes.

SMU Player to Watch: Boopie Miller

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Southern Methodist University Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Miller is one of the most elite players in the country, and he leads this fast-paced Mustangs offense, averaging nearly 20 points and seven assists a night. He is a weapon that affects the game in more than one way.

How to Watch: No. 22 Miami at SMU

When: Wednesday, March 4, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Coliseum (Dallas)

TV: ACC Network

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes dominated and played one of their best defensive games of the season against Boston College. Ernest Udeh Jr. had Tru Washington push the team defensively to new heights as they prepared for the tournament.

Last Time Out, SMU: The Mustangs have lost their second game in a row after finishing their west coast road trip, getting blown out by Stanford. Miller scored 26 points, but it wasn't enough to push them to victory.

