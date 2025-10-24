ACC Releases Official Injury Report Ahead of Stanford at No. 9 Miami
The Miami Hurricanes are relatively healthy so far this season. While there are a few players who have been banged up, there is no reason to believe that they won't play with full force against the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.
Moreover, the great news for the Hurricanes is that star defensive edge Akheem Mesidor seems to be good to go against the Cardinal on Saturday night.
He was banged up with an ankle injury against Louisville and was spotted in a boot to start the week. Head coach Mario Cristobal knows how important he is for this team and the future of the program's success.
"Obviously, it was tough for him to finish the game," Cristobal said. "He was a little bit banged up, but he seems to be on track to be healing."
Miami Hurricanes
OUT
- DL #14 Hayden Lowe
- WR #18 Chance Robinson
- TE #46 Dylan Reiman
- OL #64 Ralph Scroggins
- OL #72 Demetrius Campbell
- TE #85 Jackson Carver
QUESTIONABLE
- LB #17 Bobby Washington Jr.
- DL #55 Mykah Newton
PROBABLE
- N/A
Here is the full injury report for Stanford:
OUT
WR Jordan Onovughe
S Jay Green
RB Tuna Altahir
WR David Pantelis
RB Micah Ford
CB Aaron Morris
CB Javion Randall
WR Jason Thompson
LB Drew Cunningham
DL R.J. Gaskins
OL Nathan Mejia
OL Simione Pale
OL Nick Fattig
OL Jack Leyrer
WR JonAnthony Hall
TE Zach Giuliano
Questionable
LB Carter Davis
TE Reiman Zebert
Probable
CB Collin Wright
LB Wilfredo Aybar
QB Ben Gulbranson
RB Cole Tabb
LB Matt Rose
OL Zak Yamauchi
Miami Looks to Clean up Mental Errors Starting Against Stanford
"The common thread, it's hurt us," Cristobal said. "There's no question about that. They not only stall drives, but they've also created good field position for the opponent, which led to points on the other side as well. So that's where, in these games, the margins are really important, and the margins between winning and losing become smaller and smaller.
"And that's one where we have not done a good enough job. I have not done a good enough job in getting us to reduce those, eliminate those. That's what you want, right? Reducing and eliminating pre-snap and post-snap penalties. Keep everything between the lines and snap to the whistle. So the common thread is we just have not a good enough job."
Read More: Miami Looks to Clean up Mental Errors Starting Against Stanford
