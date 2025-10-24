All Hurricanes

ACC Releases Official Injury Report Ahead of Stanford at No. 9 Miami

Stanford has several players out, while the Miami Hurricanes are staying as healthy as possible.

Justice Sandle

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (14) runs with the football past Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are relatively healthy so far this season. While there are a few players who have been banged up, there is no reason to believe that they won't play with full force against the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.

Moreover, the great news for the Hurricanes is that star defensive edge Akheem Mesidor seems to be good to go against the Cardinal on Saturday night.

He was banged up with an ankle injury against Louisville and was spotted in a boot to start the week. Head coach Mario Cristobal knows how important he is for this team and the future of the program's success.

"Obviously, it was tough for him to finish the game," Cristobal said. "He was a little bit banged up, but he seems to be on track to be healing."

Miami Hurricanes

OUT

  • DL #14 Hayden Lowe
  • WR #18 Chance Robinson
  • TE #46 Dylan Reiman
  • OL #64 Ralph Scroggins
  • OL #72 Demetrius Campbell
  • TE #85 Jackson Carver

QUESTIONABLE

  • LB #17 Bobby Washington Jr.
  • DL #55 Mykah Newton

PROBABLE

  • N/A

Here is the full injury report for Stanford:

OUT

WR Jordan Onovughe

S Jay Green

RB Tuna Altahir

WR David Pantelis

RB Micah Ford

CB Aaron Morris

CB Javion Randall

WR Jason Thompson

LB Drew Cunningham

DL R.J. Gaskins

OL Nathan Mejia

OL Simione Pale

OL Nick Fattig

OL Jack Leyrer

WR JonAnthony Hall

TE Zach Giuliano

Questionable

LB Carter Davis

TE Reiman Zebert

Probable

CB Collin Wright

LB Wilfredo Aybar

QB Ben Gulbranson

RB Cole Tabb

LB Matt Rose

OL Zak Yamauchi

"The common thread, it's hurt us," Cristobal said. "There's no question about that. They not only stall drives, but they've also created good field position for the opponent, which led to points on the other side as well. So that's where, in these games, the margins are really important, and the margins between winning and losing become smaller and smaller.

"And that's one where we have not done a good enough job. I have not done a good enough job in getting us to reduce those, eliminate those. That's what you want, right? Reducing and eliminating pre-snap and post-snap penalties. Keep everything between the lines and snap to the whistle. So the common thread is we just have not a good enough job."

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

