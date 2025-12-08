'Big, Strong, Fast, Explosive': Miami HC Mario Cristobal Previews Texas A&M

The Miami Hurricanes are 3-0 over the past three years against the SEC, but this time it will be in a different setting. Not only will the Hurricanes face one of the most explosive offenses in the country, but they will be facing a familiar SEC foe in one of the loudest stadiums in the world.

The Hurricanes split their home-and-home series against Texas A&M, losing on the road in 2022 and winning in 2023. Both teams have gotten stronger and faster since that meeting two years ago, and head coach Mario Crisotbal knows it.

Cristobal highlighted some of the things that have stood out about the talented team based on what he had seen in passing throughout the season. Now he has two weeks to prepare for everything that could be thrown his way in the first round matchup.

"Big, strong, fast, explosive," Cristobal said about the Aggies. "You have elite playmakers in all phases, from their quarterback, their wide receivers, their defensive fronts, most sacks in the country, as explosive as you can get with the Heisman quarterback.

"I think their trenches really stick out right away. I mean, again, just big and physical. I know their strength coaches really, really well. I know how they train those guys are built to go deep into November, December, January, and play at a high level, just top to bottom, a team that doesn't have weaknesses, and one that has been playing at a high level all year."

This also led to him being questioned about Aggies' head coach Mike Elko. Cristobal always respects his opponents, as it is the most important thing to him in football; moreover, he knows how well Elko can lead teams.

"Great football coach," Cristobal said. "Certainly, his teams have always played at a high level. He did a great job at Duke and certainly doing an awesome job at Texas A&M as well. His teams are physical, they're tough, they're very well coached and disciplined. A lot of respect for Coach Elko."

Cristobal knows understands the magnitude of this moment for the program and himself. He will focus on keeping the main thing the main thing and push forward with two weeks to prepare for the Aggies.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

