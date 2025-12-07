Who, When, and Where Miami Will Face in the College Football Playoff

It is a bit ironic that the two teams that beat Notre Dame would face off in the College Football Playoff first round.

That is the beauty of college football, and now No. 10 Miami will travel to College Station, Texas, to face off against No. 7 Texas A&M in a rematch of the 2023 matchup.

This time will be different for both teams. The Hurricanes have one of the best freshman and defenses in the country, but it also means that they have to come to play and can't be a one-and-done team.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes will face off against the Aggies on ESPN at noon Eastern at College Station, where the Canes will try to combat the 12-man and one of the most electric offenses in the country.

It would also be a great look for the ACC, which has only one team in the College Football Playoff for Miami to make a deep run to boost the conference's future.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Aggies: A&M is coming off a loss to Texas, where they seem to have lost steam against one of the better teams in the country. It was a trap game for the team looking to play in the SEC Championship, but it had had some slip-ups over its past two games.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is coming off a ranked win over Pitt, where it dominated the game from start to finish. Now the Canes will try to find a way to beat another SEC team at College Station.

2025 College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Indiana, 13-0

2. Ohio State, 12-1

3. Georgia, 12-1

4. Texas Tech 12-1

5. Oregon, 11-1

6. Ole Miss, 11-1

7. Texas A&M, 11-1

8. Oklahoma, 10-2

9. Alabama, 10-3

10. Miami, 10-2

11. Tulane, 12-1

12. JMU, 12-1

Miami in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025

Week 1: No. 18

Week 2: No. 15

Week 3: No. 13

Week 4: No. 12

Week 5: No. 12

Week 6: No. 10

