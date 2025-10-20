Billy Napier's Firing As Florida Gators Head Coach Could Lead To Flips From Potential Future Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes proudly captured the state championship this season after defeating the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles. If the Hurricanes are going to maintain this in-state dominance for seasons to come, recruiting will have to continue to be something Miami invests heavily in.
During the age of NIL, it can be easy to get lost in the chaos of the transfer portal. However, the Hurricanes have enjoyed the success they've had this season behind Hurricanes mainstays like offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr., and wide receiver Malachi Toney.
The Florida Gators firing head coach Billy Napier after a 3-4 record this season could lead to the recruitment of several athletes being opened up, especially with those who had the Hurricanes in their shortlist of schools before committing to Napier and the Gators.
Defensive players to watch for
USA Today named a pair of linebackers that could be pursued by head coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes after the firing of Napier. Four-star linebacker Malik Morris placed Miami just behind the Gators at second when he initially committed. He's a prospect Miami will likely try to revisit if their interest remains.
Georgia linebacker D.Q. Forkpa is also a name to look out for as a potential flip. Forkpa was sure about his decision to be a Florida Gator, but Napier's firing could create uncertainty. The linebacker officially visited Coral Gables this past June.
Offensive players to watch for
A winning program can never have enough linemen on either side of the ball. IMG Academy offensive tackle G'Nivre Carr is currently committed to the Gators but he does have the Hurricanes listed as a school of interest and he's a Florida native from Bradenton.
Four-star Georgia tight end Heze Kent committed to Florida in July but had taken multiple visits to Miami before the commitment. Kent visited Coral Gables as recently as June. Kent cited his relationship with Florida's offensive coordinator and the role he felt he was going to have on the team as reasons for committing, but Napier's absence can change the coaching staff and anything Kent was promised.
With wide receivers being the top three receivers for the Hurricanes after week eight of the college football season, Cristobal might consider reinforcing his interest in the tight end out of Brunswick, Georgia.
