Miami Cristobal's Message is Clear for the Rest of the Season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — If it wasn't clear before, No. 9 Miami is on its last leg. Everyone knows it, including head coach Mario Cristobal.
After the heartbreaking and frustrating loss to Louisville, the locker room was silent but filled with anger and rage, knowing that despite the mistakes of quarterback Carson Beck, there was still a chance to win the game.
The Hurricanes only lost to Louisville by three points, a positive sign that can be motivational for the head coach to use, while also hammering in some needed words to get this team back on track.
"The message is being very real and honest," Cristobal said after the game. "That's a really poor job of execution and discipline. That means all of us–everybody in the organization. Every coach, every player, Cristobal said. "We take it. We win together, we lose together. When we say execution, it falls on the players, it falls on the coaches, it falls on myself, and after having some really good performances and having some really good practices, that's really disappointing."
During the post game presser, that frustration started to boil over in Cristobal. He started calm but that loss was starting to get to him. His voice kept reaching new decimals and before he could fully blow, he ended it off with a message of improvement.
"We're all pissed, we're all upset," Crisotbal said. "Sitting around and being pissed isn't going to do anything about it. If you're upset about a performance, you better get up and do something about it. It's complete commitment from everybody. There's no BS'ing, there's no excuse-making, there's no time to sit around and do anything but go back to work and go get better. That's what real men do. That's what we have to do, and that's what we're going to do."
The only issue now, they have no more mistakes to make for the rest of the season. Even if they don't reach to ACC Championship game, with an 11-1 record and remaining in the top 12, the Hurricanes are still in position to make the College Football Playoff.
They have a favorable schedule, and some expected them to slip up along the lines during this weird part of their schedule. Now it's time for them to finish how they started and push for destiny.
