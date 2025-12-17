Four Miami Hurricanes Named To More All-American Teams

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, defensive linemen Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, and wide receiver Malachi Toney were named to The Sporting News All-America Team, the publication announced.

Mauigoa and Bain earned First Team honors, while Mesidor and Toney were selected to the Second Team, giving Miami four total selections by The Sporting News following the 2025 season.

A junior from Ili‘ili, American Samoa, Mauigoa received First Team recognition after anchoring an offensive line that powered one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most productive rushing attacks. Miami finished the season with 2,456 rushing yards, averaging 188.9 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry, while scoring 30 rushing touchdowns. Along the way, the Hurricanes’ offensive line limited negative plays, allowing just 203 yards lost on the ground throughout the season.

The Sporting News honor marked Mauigoa’s fourth First Team All-America selection by a major outlet this postseason, as he was also named a First Team honoree by CBS Sports, the Associated Press and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Bain, a junior defensive lineman from Miami, Fla., earned First Team honors following another standout season along Miami’s defensive front. Previously named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Bain finished the 2025 campaign with 37 total tackles, including 19 solo stops, to go along with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He added one forced fumble, one interception and two passes defended, recording at least one tackle in every game.

Bain was also named a First Team All-American by both the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association, making the Sporting News selection his third First Team All-America honor.

Mesidor, a senior defensive lineman, earned Second Team recognition following a productive season in the Hurricanes’ defensive rotation. He finished the year with 46 total tackles, including 26 solo stops, along with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, while forcing four fumbles. Mesidor recorded multiple tackles for loss in five games and posted a season-high 1.5 sacks against Syracuse on Nov. 8, providing consistent pressure off the edge throughout conference play.

Toney, a freshman wide receiver from Liberty City, Fla., rounded out Miami’s All-America selections after a record-setting debut season. He totaled 84 receptions for 970 yards and seven touchdowns, leading all FBS freshmen in receptions and averaging 80.8 receiving yards per game. Toney’s 970 receiving yards established a new Miami freshman single-season record, surpassing Ahmmon Richards’ previous mark of 934 yards, a milestone he reached in the regular-season finale at Pittsburgh.

The Sporting News recognition marked Toney’s third Second Team All-America honor, as he was also selected to the Second Team by CBS Sports and the Associated Press.

Miami will face Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET, with the game airing nationally on ABC.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

