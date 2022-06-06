Breakout Watch: Big 2022 Seasons Ahead for Select Hurricanes

Heading into th2 2022 season, the Mario Cristobal era at Miami brings promise back to the 305 as they look to return to glory as one of college football’s elite programs.

However, this isn’t going to happen unless they have the support from their players stepping up. Of course Tyler Van Dyke will have the national spotlight on him, as the reigning ACC Freshman of the Year projects to be a candidate for the prestigious Heisman trophy. Furthermore, there are some intriguing players on the roster that could look to not only boost their future NFL Draft value, but make an impact on winning.

James Williams - Safety - Sophomore

One of the most freakish builds in college football, former 5-star safety James Williams stands at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds currently. A player most definitely expected to add some muscle mass this offseason, Williams has shone the flashes needed to be a Jim Thorpe award candidate.

Williams has not only shown an ability to ballhawk, boasting two interceptions last season, but also the skills to be an elite tackler in the open field. With his size and athleticism, it’s hard to find a player that has more tools than he carries. Now working alongside some of the best defensive-minded coordinators in the country, don’t be surprised if Williams really begins to become an elite defensive back alongside other talented secondary members.

Jaylan Knighton - Running Back - Sophomore

Projected as Miami’s lead back this coming season, Jaylan Knighton filled in well for the injured Cam’ron Harris last season. Accumulating 11 total touchdowns from scrimmage, Knighton found the end zone more games than not. Knighton will be competing in a running back room featuring Ole Miss transfer Henry Parish Jr. and Donald Chaney Jr., who had a solid 2020 campaign.

An improved offensive line and Knighton being the most accomplished of the group, expect him to run away with the lead back role. Cristobal loves running the ball, as his running backs at Oregon put up great numbers during his time there. If Knighton can continue to play the role as a three-down back, he should have no problem replicating or improving that touchdown total from this past season.

Leonard Taylor - Defensive Line - Sophomore

Another former five-star recruit, Leonard Taylor could simply be a force to be reckoned within 2022. In six games last season, Taylor put up two sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss while showing a great combination of speed and strength on the inside. Looking towards next season, the praise this offseason for Taylor has looked well for him. He should be an elite run stopper this coming season with some ability to get after the quarterback. Given last season’s team tackling issues, it is important that Taylor is able to disrupt the backfield. The Palmetto High School product could take a step this season in the direction of being a top interior prospect in the 2024 Draft.

Zion Nelson - Offensive Line - Junior

Projected by some as a first-round pick heading into the 2021 season, Zion Nelson failed to live up to expectations as he didn’t see continued development that many thought they’d see in 2021. However, Nelson couldn’t be in a better position to exceed this coming season. With Cristobal and new offensive line coach Alex Mirabal having a good track record on developing line talent, the timing couldn’t be any better to be an offensive lineman at the U. Nelson did end the season last year as an elite pass blocking option, with still plenty more room to grow in the run game. Who knows if Nelson will be able to gain back the stock to be a first-round prospect -- but he should position himself to slot in as Miami’s leader on the line this coming season.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.