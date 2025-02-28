Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo Give Insight on the Hurricanes Receivers Set Take the Next Step
The Miami Hurricanes are losing all of their production from its receiver room from last season but no need to worry. According to Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo, the Hurricanes still have a talented young core.
Restrepo worked on one with most of the current and incoming receiving this past season and highlights one he is excited about.
"I know [Ray Ray] Joepsh is going to go crazy for sure," Restrepo said. "He's been under me for the past year two years and just been soaking in everything I've been saying. Watching my every single move. I'm just super excited to see Ray Ray. That's the guy that I spent most of my time with and I know that Malachi Toney just got in there as well. I'm excited to see those young guys at receiver."
Cam Ward also knows that another receiver is also one of those players who can be special and knows he is next up for Miami.
"I would say Jojo Trader," Ward said. "I believe that he will be one of the best receivers in the country this year and next year. I'm just thankful to be able to throw his first college touchdown and hope I'll be able to play with him in the league as well."
These Hurricanes' all-time greats are happy to praise the young crop and talent and are excited for the future of Miami.
More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.