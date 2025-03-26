All Hurricanes

Cam Ward Believes Carson Beck Should Throw at Least 30 Touchdowns Next Season

From one Hurricanes quarterback to another, Cam Ward believes that in a Shannon Dawson offense, anyone should be able to throw for at least 30 touchdowns, including new quarterback Carson Beck.

Justice Sandle

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) rolls out to throw against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) rolls out to throw against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The dust from Miami's Pro Day is settling down, and the future is here for the Hurricanes in quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck is starting to progress with throwing the ball in short spurts and is expected to have a good offensive season this year. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is coming from a quarterback who lit the nation on fire with Cam Ward. Ward knows that this offense is one of the best in the country and believes that anyone in it should throw for at least 30 touchdowns a season.

"I mean, you are talking about the quarterback playing coach [Shannon] Dawson offense," Ward said. "You should at least throw 30 touchdowns a year. I think the previous record was 20-something. I did that in four games at UIW, so it's not hard to know break records here, but I think the biggest thing that I would tell Carson is just to be himself and try to win games. At the end of the day, they can talk how bad they want about you, but you win games you got the one up on them."

No one can be Cam Ward. That is not what the Hurricanes are asking Carson Beck to be, but if he could be a 35/8 type of quarterback, then it would be money well spent for the Hurricanes at that position.

They already have young players and more recruits coming at that position, so Beck only has to follow the Ward method. Improve draft stock, make the ACC Championship game, and be a team in the College Football Playoff. Ward missed out because he couldn't play defense as well, so expectations are higher with Beck because of a revamped defense.

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football