Cam Ward Believes Carson Beck Should Throw at Least 30 Touchdowns Next Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The dust from Miami's Pro Day is settling down, and the future is here for the Hurricanes in quarterback Carson Beck.
Beck is starting to progress with throwing the ball in short spurts and is expected to have a good offensive season this year. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is coming from a quarterback who lit the nation on fire with Cam Ward. Ward knows that this offense is one of the best in the country and believes that anyone in it should throw for at least 30 touchdowns a season.
"I mean, you are talking about the quarterback playing coach [Shannon] Dawson offense," Ward said. "You should at least throw 30 touchdowns a year. I think the previous record was 20-something. I did that in four games at UIW, so it's not hard to know break records here, but I think the biggest thing that I would tell Carson is just to be himself and try to win games. At the end of the day, they can talk how bad they want about you, but you win games you got the one up on them."
No one can be Cam Ward. That is not what the Hurricanes are asking Carson Beck to be, but if he could be a 35/8 type of quarterback, then it would be money well spent for the Hurricanes at that position.
They already have young players and more recruits coming at that position, so Beck only has to follow the Ward method. Improve draft stock, make the ACC Championship game, and be a team in the College Football Playoff. Ward missed out because he couldn't play defense as well, so expectations are higher with Beck because of a revamped defense.