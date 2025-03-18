All Hurricanes

Carson Beck Has Started Throwing the Ball Again

In his road to recovery, Carson Beck has started to throw the ball again following the University of Miami's spring break.

Justice Sandle

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Good news and a positive update for the Miami Hurricanes transfer quarterback Carson Beck — he is throwing the ball again.

The Hurricanes are back from spring break and the fourth spring practice went as expected. A positive sign from this practice was Beck throwing the ball with his formerly injured arm.

He was spotted working on his own, laying on his back tossing the ball in the air like a child would to warm up. This is one of the best signs for the Hurricanes this season and for Beck who has been in some distracting news recently. The Heisman-hopeful quarterback looks to be on the right track to recovery and right in time for when the Hurricanes will need him during the summer.

Beck is coming off a season-ending UCL injury to his right elbow during the SEC Championship. He declared for the NFL Draft before he turned around and transferred to UM to try and boost his draft stock.

A 100-percent locked-in Beck is all the Hurricanes could expect from the star quarterback who has expectations of leading the Canes to their first ACC Championship victory and an apperance in the College Football Playoff.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

