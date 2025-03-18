Carson Beck Has Started Throwing the Ball Again
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Good news and a positive update for the Miami Hurricanes transfer quarterback Carson Beck — he is throwing the ball again.
The Hurricanes are back from spring break and the fourth spring practice went as expected. A positive sign from this practice was Beck throwing the ball with his formerly injured arm.
He was spotted working on his own, laying on his back tossing the ball in the air like a child would to warm up. This is one of the best signs for the Hurricanes this season and for Beck who has been in some distracting news recently. The Heisman-hopeful quarterback looks to be on the right track to recovery and right in time for when the Hurricanes will need him during the summer.
Beck is coming off a season-ending UCL injury to his right elbow during the SEC Championship. He declared for the NFL Draft before he turned around and transferred to UM to try and boost his draft stock.
A 100-percent locked-in Beck is all the Hurricanes could expect from the star quarterback who has expectations of leading the Canes to their first ACC Championship victory and an apperance in the College Football Playoff.
