Cam Ward Calls His Quarterback Play So Far This Season "Mid"
If you ask anyone besides Cam Ward about his quarterback play this season, they would say he is playing like the best quarterback in the country and is in a neck and neck battle with Colorado superstar Travis Hunter and Boise State's star runnning back Ashton Jeanty in the Heisman conversation.
Ward on the other hand, believes that he hasn't been the best verison of himself and knows he can play better.
[On evaluating his play this season] "I would probably say mid. I missed a lot of plays that I wish that I could have back. That is something that I have started to relize that every play that I get, I get the oppurtunity to take advantage of it. You know we just got to stop leaving plays out there as a whole team and I think the sooner we can do that, hopefully we do that saturday, I think that both sides of the ball will be able to play our best brand of football," Ward said.
Ward has always been hyper critical of his quarterback play even if he is putting up the best numbers in the country.
He leads the No. 1 offense in the FBS, has the most passing touchdowns in the FBS (20), has the third highest QBR in the country (91.8) and the second most passing yards entering week 8 (He is only behind Ole Miss quaterback Jaxson Dart who has played seven games this season). If that is "mid", then the Miami Hurricanes (6-0, 2-0 ACC) could be pushing for one of the best offenses to every grace college football histroy if Ward plays to his standard.
Ward will look to play his best game of the season after the Hurricanes bye week as they take on the Louisville Cardinals in a sold out L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Saturday at noon ET to continue his Heisman campaign.
