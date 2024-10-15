Miami's Conference Play X-Factor: Simeon Barrow Jr.
No. 6 Miami has had a strong defense all season, but time after time they allow big play after big play. In some games, that is all it takes for teams to win and upset a highly touted opponent. Some players fail to do their jobs and attempt to play hero ball but not Michigan State transfers Simeon Barrow Jr.
Over the past two games, Barrow has started to find his rhythm within the Hurricane's rotation of defensive players. Against Cal, he was front and center during the comeback victory as the defensive MVP of the game.
He finished the game with three tackles - those being a key sack in the fourth quarter and two tackles for loss. Each got the Golden Bears behind the sticks forcing them into third and long situations where the Hurricanes thrived.
Outside of superstar quarterback Cam Ward, Barrow has been the most impressive transfer for the Hurricanes this season. He is just doing what he is asked in playing his role and making the most of his opportunities.
"It's been great [his season]. Learning the defense well, getting faster, and the guys around me helping me make my plays. We have a great scheme and have a great defensive front and back end with the linebackers and that's what's helping me be successful," Barrow said.
He is playing faster and watching him, there is this feeling that he understands where he needs to be and how he needs to play. The return of star sophomore Rueben Bain Jr. also helps Barrow perform well with run defense. It is also a reason that Mario Cristobal has started to rave about the transfer over the past few weeks.
Barrow is making smart plays and playing elite team football which has gotten him in the position he is in now. Against Louisville on Saturday at noon ET on ABC, he will continue to work on the defensive side of the ball to produce another quality game for the Canes.