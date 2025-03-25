Cam Ward Praises Tennessee Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan At Pro Day
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — If it wasn't already clear, the Tennessee Titans love Cam Ward, and he loves the Titans. More importantly, Ward thinks coach Brian Callahan is one of the best coaches in the NFL right now.
"I think coach Callahan is one of the best head coaches out there," Ward said. "The things he did with Joe Burrow when he first got into the league made him be really successful. I just think the playbooks match up."
From the clips and interactions at Miami's Pro Day, the duo look like the best of freinds.
Ward has been in talks with many of the top teams looking for a quarterback, but the reaction and the crowd from Miami's Pro Day show that the Titans are all in on Ward. The Heisman Finalist could still slip, but he knows the relationship between himself and the Titans will only get stronger.
"Just continue to talk with them on the phone and let them get to know me, and I get to know them as well, and then I would say the end day is all about playing football," Ward said. "I think it's just from the team standpoint, I think they're just getting to know me. They know what I'm about every day. They know I just want to get better and be around our teammates."