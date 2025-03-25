All Hurricanes

Cam Ward Praises Tennessee Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan At Pro Day

A quarterback and head coach marriage leads many franchises to success, and Cam Ward and Brian Callahan have started to build their bond ahead of the NFL Draft.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — If it wasn't already clear, the Tennessee Titans love Cam Ward, and he loves the Titans. More importantly, Ward thinks coach Brian Callahan is one of the best coaches in the NFL right now.

"I think coach Callahan is one of the best head coaches out there," Ward said. "The things he did with Joe Burrow when he first got into the league made him be really successful. I just think the playbooks match up."

From the clips and interactions at Miami's Pro Day, the duo look like the best of freinds.

Ward has been in talks with many of the top teams looking for a quarterback, but the reaction and the crowd from Miami's Pro Day show that the Titans are all in on Ward. The Heisman Finalist could still slip, but he knows the relationship between himself and the Titans will only get stronger.

"Just continue to talk with them on the phone and let them get to know me, and I get to know them as well, and then I would say the end day is all about playing football," Ward said. "I think it's just from the team standpoint, I think they're just getting to know me. They know what I'm about every day. They know I just want to get better and be around our teammates."

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

