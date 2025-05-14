No Matter Where Cam Ward was Going, Xavier Restrepo was Always on His Wish List
The relationship between quarterback and receiver is something few can truly understand. Cam Ward knew that he would be successful in the league as a player and as a leader, but also knew that he would be comfortable with his favorite target last season Xavier Restrepo.
Every team he meet with during his draft process picked up what Ward wanted. He wanted Restrepo with him because he knows how talented he is.
" I did push for him," Ward said after rookie mini-camp. "Every team that I visited with I pushed for [Restrepo]. He was one of the best route runners in college football last season. He was first team All-Conference. He's an All-American. He lever lost in man coverage. He's a back to back 1000 yard receiver so why wouldn't we push for him."
Not only does this highlight his leadership, but it also highlights the trust that the Tennessee Titans organization has in its new franchise quarterback. Ward means business, and having Restrepo will only help the future of his development and the Titans' progress.
"I (want people to know) I am all about business. I really want to be a pro. I want to be one of the great ones, and I want to be a good teammate at the end of the day. I want to win a lot of football games in my career, and I am excited to be around good vets like (Calvin) Ridley, good guys up front like Lloyd (Cushenberry) and JC (Latham) and those guys. I am excited and ready to get to work."