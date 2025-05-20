Carson Beck Barely Cracks Joel Klatt's Top Ten Quarterbacks Entering the 2025 Season
Much has been said about the Miami Hurricanes quarterback this offseason, and now more rankings have come out suggesting that he is one of the top ten quarterbacks in the country.,
Fox Sports's Joel Klatt has listed his top quarterbacks entering the 2025 season and believes Carson Beck barely cuts No. 10.
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
2. Arch Manning, Texas
3. John Mateer, Oklahoma
4. Sam Leavitt
5. Drew Allar
6. Darrett Nessmeier, LSU
7. DJ Lagway, Florida
8. Lanorris Sellers, South Carolina
9. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
10. Carson Beck, Miami
It is no surprise that Beck is ranked as low as he is. Others have also placed him in the lower section of the top 10 in their rankings because of what last season was for the quarterback at Georgia. His team led the country in drop passes, with his number harmed and some questionable decision-making moments, but entering last season, he was QB. 1. At the end of the year, the Hurricanes had QB one and the first overall pick in the NFL Draft in Cam Ward.
Beck has the same mindset that Ward had when he went to Miami — to improve his draft stock and try to lead another legendary program back to a championship level. Beck has all the tools and has the best offensive line in the country to help him with that. The receivers are more of an unknown because of what the Hurricanes lost last season, but JoJo Trader, Malichi Toney, and CJ Daniels look to be the best options for the talented quarterback.
The season will be here before you know it, and in time, the Hurricanes will plan on upsetting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Labor Day weekend.