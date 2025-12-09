Miami's Veteran 'Leadership and Experience Certainly is Invaluable' Ahead of Texas A&M

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Leading teams during hard times has allowed the Miami Hurricanes to be where they are today. They are preparing for the biggest game in over 20 years, and it starts from the top.

The Hurricanes understand what dealing with adversity looks like. During a two-game losing streak in the middle of the season, the Hurricanes faced hard times, but the team learned and prevailed.

They look better than they did at the start of the season, with a fun offense and the same stout defense. It begins with the veteran leadership in the group.

Quarterback Carson Beck has received praise from head coach Mario Cristobal and now looks to use that experience in the College Football Playoff run.

"Well, his leadership and his experience certainly is invaluable," Cristobal said. "I also think it's important to point out that he's surrounded by guys with a lot of experience as well, right? You have James Brockermeyer, got a ton of experience. Mark Fletcher behind him, a ton of experience. [Francis Mauigoa], [Anez Cooper], right over here, you got Samson [Okunlola] and Matt McCoy. I mean, we often take for granted Markel Bell. It hasn't been a ton at this level, but with all the games we played in last year and now 12 more games this year, that's a lot of experience."

Cristobal also highlighted the other leaders on the other side of the ball as well.

"And when you flip over on the other side, I mean, you have a lot of upperclassmen, a lot of senior leadership, especially the safety position, on the edges," Cristobal said. "Rueben [Bain] is a junior, but plays like a sixth-year senior, right? Akheem Mesidor, certainly a guy like David Blay, who we expect to be fully healthy by the time we get going again. Mo [Toure]. I mean, the list goes on and on and on, so I think we're excited about the fact that when you have to walk into places like this, that have great environments or whatnot, that your upperclassmen with experience could certainly take a more significant lead role."

The Hurricanes will face the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 20th at noon eastern at Kyles Field as they prepare for a win on the road.

