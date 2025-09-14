Carson Beck Has His Swagger Back
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Close your eyes. Think about all that has gone down in Coral Gables and in Hard Rock Stadium over the years. The highs and lows of all-time quarterback play, to the lows of wondering where their program was going.
Now open them and be grateful that Carson Beck is back in college football and has donned the orange and green. His swagger is back, and it can lead the Hurricanes to a national championship.
It was a rocky start when the Heisman Trophy contender arrived in Coral Gables, but now with three weeks of play under his belt, Beck looks better than he did at Georgia.
Is it the offense scheme? Is it having weapons all over the field that he can consistently rely on? For Beck, He feels free with the Hurricanes and is grateful that they allow him to be himself.
"I'm a Florida boy at heart," Beck said after No. 5 Miami dominated No. 18 USF 49-12. "I think, you know, just being here around these guys, like I just really fit in and meshed with them like off the rip. It's really, it's my people, and these coaches just kind of allow me to go be free, like do my thing. And man, I can't speak highly enough of the people who are on this team.
Not only does he feel his best, he is playing lights out football.
Through three games so far this season, Beck has completed nearly 80 percent of his passes (79.3), thrown for 812 passing yards, and thrown seven touchdowns. He picked up his two interceptions against the Bulls. The first was a bad pass, and the other was a tipped ball from freshman star Malachi Toney.
Beck continues to remind the observing audience that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but he is not doing it alone. Miami has the most balanced team in the country, and its weapons on the offensive side of the ball continue to ball out.
Moreover, Beck knows that his swagger comes from a team that is truly together. They play for each other and play as one. It is a family that Beck has walked into and he is thriving with them.
"Not obviously there's so much talent, but just like the people themselves, Beck said. "Like we have good people on this team that like care and are genuine and like it's real love and brotherhood and like a lot again a lot of teams across the country say that but like they don't live it and I really truly believe that we live that and it allows you to just be free and have fun on the field and not only that but also like enjoying the success of the others around you."
Beck continued.
"You see, like if I do something well or if CJ does something well or if Mark Fletcher runs it into the end zone right, like everybody around is just as hyped as if it was them making a play. So, I think that goes to show the true camaraderie of this team. It's just it's been a ride so far, man, and just really looking forward to continuing to work with these guys and keep having fun."
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.