Carson Beck Ignores Social Media Drama, Fully Focused on Stanford
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are focused on Stanford; however, star quarterback Carson Beck has had to reflect on the worst game of his college career.
Beck knew from the second he stood in front of the media post-game that those four interceptions would only haunt him for the night. He is focused on Stanford now and making the right adjustments.
"We didn't play well," Beck said. "We didn't execute our plan. And there's a lot that we can be better at, you know. We've had some really, really good practices this week. Really honed in and focused on some of those little mistakes and things that we can fix. And again, we're we've moved on from last week. We're three practices in and focusing on prep for Stanford. So, again, just trying to continue to get better and go 1-0 each week."
However, for some, they are still stuck on his post-game comments about tight end Elija Lofton running the wrong route. He knows that it was taken out of context, but cleared the air anyway because it's the type of leader he is.
I was never throwing him under the bus," Beck said. "Someone asked the question. I was asked what happened on the last play, and I think if you go watch the whole clip of what happened, I mean you can you can go look at what I said. But again, I mean the interception is on me, and again I'm ultimately the guy with the ball in his hands at the end, right, so I have to take accountability for that, but again, when I think I think people can take things out of context sometimes, and that's not at all what I was doing."
Beck Continued.
"I've never been that type of person," Beck said. "Never been that type of way and I've always taken accountability for my mistakes. Again, I didn't play my best. I honestly had a terrible game and that's a huge part of why we lost, and I have to live with that. I have to take that. But again, it's going to be how I respond and what I'm able to do in the weeks moving forward. But we're not worried about that.
"We're worried about Stanford right now. So again, everything's good on our end and internally. So just moving on forward as a team and seeing what we can do to continue to execute on Saturdays."
The Hurricanes will follow Beck for the rest of the season as they prepare to take on the Cardinal for the first time in program history. It is a get-right game for the Canes as they look to get back into the National Championship hunt with a dominant victory.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.