Carson Beck Ranked as a Top Three Quarterback Entering the 2025 Season

Carson Beck continues to gain respect as one of the best quarterbacks this upcoming year even after an injury.

Nov 23, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes the ball against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Miami's Carson Beck might be coming off of Tommy John Surgery but many still consider him one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

CBSSports has released their Quarterback power rankings ahead of the 2025 season and Beck ranks third among his fellow QBs. Texas' Arch Manning and Clemson's Cade Klubnik are the only two quarterbacks ranked ahead of the UM QB.

Spring practice is also underway for the Hurricanes. Beck is participating in everyone outside of throwing the football. Beck is head of the schedule according to Mario Cristobal throwing will be coming in the next few weeks according to the the head coach.

Beck looks to have an improved season for the Hurricanes while also wanting to be in the Heisman talks. He has the talent around him to do so, while also having the chance to return to the top quarterback prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft Class.

CBS Sports Top 10:

1. Arch Manning, Texas

2. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

3. Carson Beck, Miami (Fl)

4. Drew Allar, Penn State

5. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

6. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

7. Lanorris Seller, South Carolina

8. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

9. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

10. DJ Lagway, Florida

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

