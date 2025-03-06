Carson Beck Ranked as a Top Three Quarterback Entering the 2025 Season
Miami's Carson Beck might be coming off of Tommy John Surgery but many still consider him one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
CBSSports has released their Quarterback power rankings ahead of the 2025 season and Beck ranks third among his fellow QBs. Texas' Arch Manning and Clemson's Cade Klubnik are the only two quarterbacks ranked ahead of the UM QB.
Spring practice is also underway for the Hurricanes. Beck is participating in everyone outside of throwing the football. Beck is head of the schedule according to Mario Cristobal throwing will be coming in the next few weeks according to the the head coach.
Beck looks to have an improved season for the Hurricanes while also wanting to be in the Heisman talks. He has the talent around him to do so, while also having the chance to return to the top quarterback prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft Class.
CBS Sports Top 10:
1. Arch Manning, Texas
2. Cade Klubnik, Clemson
3. Carson Beck, Miami (Fl)
4. Drew Allar, Penn State
5. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
6. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
7. Lanorris Seller, South Carolina
8. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
9. Rocco Becht, Iowa State
10. DJ Lagway, Florida
