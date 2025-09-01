Carson Beck's Serviceable First Game Showed he Can Be Great For Miami this Season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Many questions were centered around the new Miami Hurricanes quarterback, Carson Beck, to start the season.
All offseason, Beck has been heralded as the scapegoat for the Georgia Bulldogs' struggles offensively last season. In his debut in the orange and green, he flashed some of those first-round grades he had in the 2023 season.
Beck finished 20-30, passing for 209 yards and two awesome touchdowns. It wasn't the jaw-dropping numbers that some might expect from Beck, but when he needed to, he made plays that kept the Hurricanes alive.
Beck's biggest issue last season where costly turnovers in the biggest moments. He played a clean game against one of the best defenses in the country, and with the team winning the turnover battle 2-0, Beck did exactly what he was supposed to do.
There were still some issues with his game that he can clean up as the season goes on. One issue that has been seen in a Shannon Dawson offense in his now three years as OC, tight ends don't get the love like many would like to see out of "Tight End U".
Cam Ward was the exception, but even when you look back at last season's offense, tight ends were always open in this offense.
On multiple occasions, Beck had chances down the middle with sophomore Eljia Lofton running free. He didn't take them often, throwing the ball in contested situations either for an incomplete pass or an amazing CJ Daniels catch.
Let's watch it again.
The goal is to put the ball in play were your receivers can make a play and Daniels made that play.
Beck still had a good game even with a few miscues. The Hurricanes will begin to push the ball down the field and truly show what this offense can be against lesser secondaries around the country. After a shaky first half where he had to shake off some of the gameday rust, he found his rhythm in the second.
Beck started the game throwing 7-14, but soon he started to work his way into going 12 passes straight without an incompletion. Some were check downs, and others were some great placed balls. He played like the general that the players in the locker room hold him to.
The game day connection is still growing with Beck and his receivers. Remember that he was not able to throw the ball until the summer. All winter and spring, all he could be was a great leader, and it already looks like he has won the locker room over.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.