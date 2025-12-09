Miami Coordinator Named Finalist for National Award

Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman was named a finalist for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach, the organization announced Tuesday.

This season, the Broyles Award is entirely fan-voted, and Coach Hetherman emerged as the winner of the week-long fan vote to secure the finalist honor.

Under Hetherman’s leadership, Miami has produced one of the nation’s strongest defensive profiles. At the end of the regular season, the Hurricanes ranked sixth nationally and first in the ACC in opponents points per game (13.8) and seventh nationally and first in the ACC in rushing defense (86.8 yards per game).

Miami also stands 11th nationally and first in the ACC in total defense, allowing 277.8 yards per game, and 14th nationally and first in the ACC in sacks per game (2.83).

The Hurricanes rank eighth nationally in opponent yards per play (4.4) and seventh in opponent yards per rush (2.9). Miami is 11th nationally in opponent third-down conversion rate (31.08%) and has held opponents to 6.1 yards per pass attempt, the 13th-best mark in the FBS.

Fan voting for the Broyles Award finalists is now open. The fan vote runs now through Dec. 8 at 12 a.m. ET, and supporters can vote once every 24 hours at . Each vote also counts as an entry to win two VIP passes to the Broyles Award Ceremony.

The Final 5 will be honored at the 30th Broyles Award event, set for Feb. 12-13, 2026 at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

"Schematically sound, I would say, first and foremost," Mario Cristobal said about Hetherman. "A four down front primarily. We showed some primary field under, but we do jump into the over front, the even front a bunch. I think that communication at the top of the priority list, that was number one. In fact, the few times that we haven't been successful or lack of communication. But I think communication has been ramped up to a level because the level of teaching by the coaches, the level of understanding by the players, has really been elevated.

"I think, if you watch us this year, I think the guys that are playing understand a little bit better, or a lot better, what the guy next to him is doing, if that makes sense. So, just a schematic understanding to be able to play within the system. That word's often thrown around, 'the system.' If you're systematic, it all works together."

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

