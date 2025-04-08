Carson Beck Set to Not Throw at Miami's Spring Game
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — News out of spring practice for the Miami Hurricanes that many Hurricanes fans might not be excited to hear — new quarterback Carson Beck is not throwing at Miami's spring game this Saturday.
This came from coach Mario Cristobal, who loves the progress that Beck is making but wants to be cautious with the star quarterback.
"He won't throw in the spring game," Cristobal said. "He's throwing some other things. You know he's throwing those other the rehab part. The contractions those balls or whatnot, and it's right there. I mean, we feel great about it. He's taken part not only in walkroughs but also in team setting drills that allow him to hand the ball off, go for every progression, stay up there, and relentlessly watch film. Excited about him also, you know the value of the rep continues to stand out because you see so many quarterbacks today have the opportunity to get the ball to some younger receivers."
For the public, Beck has yet to throw anything important this off-season and during spring. He will likely be ready to go during the summer, but he is still getting to know his teammates. He cooked the offensive line, some running backs, and a few wide receivers out to dinner to get to know everyone.
Beck is still a leader, and that is all anyone can ask for while he is still recovering. Everyone around the building loves the progress and is expecting him to be ready for the first game of the season against Notre Dame. That game is close to being a sellout, and Beck will have a lot to prove over the next few months to solidify his case as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.