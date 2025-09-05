Carson Beck Shares Intense Mentality Heading Into Bethune-Cookman
The key to a good team is how they respond to a massive win. No. 5 Miami (1-0) has one under its belt, and now all eyes are on the talented team that upset No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24. It starts at the top, and luckily for the Canes, they have one of the best winners under center leading the charge.
Carson Beck played a great game against the Fighting Irish, finishing 20-31, with 205 yards and two stellar touchdowns. He knows that after a win that big, anything could happen to a team that is not humble and prepared.
Beck is taking it week by week and is stressing the importance of that to a team that is starting to gravitate towards him as a field general.
"We're very internally driven," Beck said. "We're very hungry. There's a lot of people with a lot of things to prove on this team. And humility is always a week away. I think that's what I'm trying to stress to a lot of these guys. Each and every week matters. Each and every week presents its own challenge with a new opponent."
Beck has been in these situations for a long time, while he was the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. He knows that it is a part of the game to play some of the best teams in the country and then take a step down in competition to play the schedule.
The response to how a team prepares is what gives the Hurricanes an advantage with Beck. It also gives them extra motivation knowing that Beck can lead the program to a place it has not seen in over two decades.
"That's the fun of the game," Beck said. "That's what I truly enjoy — the challenge of a new opponent, new people, new faces, new defense, new calls. Like how are we going to scheme these guys up? What are we going to run on offense? That's what i enjoy and what I think is super fun. You do all this preparation for 12 guaranteed games a year."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.