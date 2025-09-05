All Hurricanes

Carson Beck Shares Intense Mentality Heading Into Bethune-Cookman

The Miami Hurricanes quarterback is ready for anything now that they have defeated No. 6 Notre Dame.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The key to a good team is how they respond to a massive win. No. 5 Miami (1-0) has one under its belt, and now all eyes are on the talented team that upset No. 6 Notre Dame 27-24. It starts at the top, and luckily for the Canes, they have one of the best winners under center leading the charge.

Carson Beck played a great game against the Fighting Irish, finishing 20-31, with 205 yards and two stellar touchdowns. He knows that after a win that big, anything could happen to a team that is not humble and prepared.

Beck is taking it week by week and is stressing the importance of that to a team that is starting to gravitate towards him as a field general.

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during the first quarter at Hard Roc
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"We're very internally driven," Beck said. "We're very hungry. There's a lot of people with a lot of things to prove on this team. And humility is always a week away. I think that's what I'm trying to stress to a lot of these guys. Each and every week matters. Each and every week presents its own challenge with a new opponent." 

Beck has been in these situations for a long time, while he was the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. He knows that it is a part of the game to play some of the best teams in the country and then take a step down in competition to play the schedule.

The response to how a team prepares is what gives the Hurricanes an advantage with Beck. It also gives them extra motivation knowing that Beck can lead the program to a place it has not seen in over two decades.

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hil
Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"That's the fun of the game," Beck said. "That's what I truly enjoy — the challenge of a new opponent, new people, new faces, new defense, new calls. Like how are we going to scheme these guys up? What are we going to run on offense? That's what i enjoy and what I think is super fun. You do all this preparation for 12 guaranteed games a year."

More Miami Hurricanes Football News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football