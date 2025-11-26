All Hurricanes

No. 12 Miami Prepare for "Real Football Weather" Against No. 22 Pitt

The Miami Hurricanes are no longer playing in South Florida as they prepare for near-freezing weather in the final game of the season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (center) enters the field to warm up before the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — At its coldest this year, South Florida has reached 40 degrees at night with a nice fall-like breeze in the morning. This is a rare occurrence here, but where No. 12 Miami (9-2, 5-2) is heading in the final game of the season, they are walking into a potential tundra.

The Hurricanes are preparing for their first real cold game of the season. Against Viringia Tech, it was around 62 degrees, and some players were unsatisfied with how the weather was. Notably, quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck likes the idea of playing in the cold because "that's real football weather". Against the Panthers, he will get his wish as he prepares to continue his hot streak of great games since SMU.

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

That's real football weather," Beck said. " I mean, I feel like we haven't played in any cold weather this year, really.  I was expecting Virginia to be a little bit colder when it wasn't, I was kind of disappointed, to be honest.

"You know, I think sometimes that cold weather and that chill gives you, like an extra little grip on the football and, again, it's just it's November, right? You know, it's November.  It's getting the playoff time, right? These games mean the most. I remember what you do in November, everyone knows that saying, but, again, it's football weather.  We're excited. We're looking forward to it. We're just ready to go compete."

However, not everyone is a fan of the weather. Star defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor grew up in the cold in Ontario, Canada, but he has grown accustomed to the Sunshine State's weather. He has no problem playing in the cold; he would prefer not to be.

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (14) runs with the football past Miam
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (14) runs with the football past Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I'm not looking forward to it, but I've done it before, and it's nothing to be worried about," Mesidor said. "Yeah, it depends where you are, how you grew up, and where you grew up. I'm not a fan of it. It's an issue, no."

Miami head coach knows that this is the perfect test for his team and how they can truly respond.

You're going up north, the temperature is different. It's November," Mario Crisotbal said. This is football at its best, man, right? I mean, since the day you started watching football, you wish you could play in games like this, right? We're going to be on the same field, playing a team that's only with the same conditions, and even though we're at a different climate, it cannot and will not be a factor. There's between the gear that you use, between mentality and preparation. That's part of the ball. So our guys are really excited for it, and that should override everything else."

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism.

