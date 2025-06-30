CBS Sports Predicts Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for Miami in 2025
The Miami Hurricanes are looking to build on an impressive 2024 season. Unfortunately, despite having two First-Team All-Americans in Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo and several other NFL-quality players, the Canes missed the College Football Playoff after losing their season finale at Syracuse 42-38.
With Ward, Restrepo, and a bunch of offensive starters now gone, Mario Cristobal will have to find a new formula to reach double-digit wins without them in 2025.
After evaluating all ACC teams, CBS Sports college football writer Chip Patterson came up with best- and worst-case scenarios for each team. He thinks Miami has a high ceiling and reasonable floor.
Here's a breakdown of Patterson's best- and worst-case scenarios for Miami this season:
Best case 11-1: Carson Beck has a fully healthy season and displays the NFL-ready form he showcased before his injury in a quarterback-friendly system that elevated Cam Ward to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. New defensive coordinator Corey Heatherman engineers his unit to limit explosive plays, and Miami reaches the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Worst Case 8-4: The Hurricanes not only fail to defeat Notre Dame and SMU but also lose two more to leave Miami feeling very unhappy, given the roster's talent level. Recruiting has been strong for 8-4 to be the worst-case scenario, but since Miami hasn't maximized its potential in a while, they want to get the most out of their roster this season.
Their defense should be much improved this season, compared to the results they had last season under Lance Guidry. He is gone, and they now have former Minnesota defensive coordinator running the defense, along with the addition of Florida safeties coach Will Harris. Plus, they landed some key players in the transfer portal with Wisconsin CB Xavier Lucas, Washington State CB Ethan O'Connor, and Jacksonville State DB Zechariah Poyser joining the family, among others
It's reasonable to assume the Hurricanes will be improved defensively. One of the biggest questions that must be answered is can Carson Beck stay healthy? Not to mention, will he return to the level of production he had before the injury? If he rebounds, it's safe to assume Miami will be in the hunt for a playoff spot. If not, they will probably be in the 8-9 win range as Patterson predicted. Regardless, be sure to tune into Sports Illustrated for more updates on everything related to the Miami Hurricanes.