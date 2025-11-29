Nick Saban Thinks No One Wants To Face Miami Heading Into Last Week Of College Football Regular Season
It's been a rollercoaster of a season for Miami Hurricanes football.
To national standards, a ten or 11-win season is a very successful season. However, Miami poured millions into just their quarterback position. The team is coming off of having Cam Ward as their quarterback, but having a lackluster defense incapable of helping out Ward.
Now, it's Miami's offense that hasn't held up their end of the bargain into both of the Hurricanes losses. Miami needed an undefeated or a one-loss season to really solidify their spot in the college football playoffs. Despite the struggles, former Alabama head coach and current College Gameday analyst Nick Saban thinks very highly of this Mario Cristobal-led team.
What Miami needs to get into the CFP
There are many unlikely scenarios that can get the Hurricanes into the CFP, but there's one somewhat realistic route Miami has available. The Hurricanes need to beat the No. 22 ranked Pittsburgh Panthers this afternoon and they also need two teams to lose. The No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers and the Duke Blue Devils need to lose while the No. 21 SMU Mustangs need to win.
Excluding beating Pittsburgh of course, Miami needs a trio of outcomes they have no control over. All there's left to do is to play as hard as possible against the Panthers Saturday afternoon. Nick Saban thinks if this set of unlikely scenarios takes place, Miami will be an extremely dangerous playoff team.
Saban makes extremely strong declaration about Miami
Saban has a lot of confidence in this Miami Hurricanes team. Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal served under Saban as an offensive line coach and assistant head coach for six seasons.
"They're going to be the most dangerous team anybody has to play because of the talent level they have"- Nick Saban on College Gameday
Saban mentioned Miami's two losses and he was undecided as to whether the two losses meant they had an underachieving season. The two losses didn't stop him from raving about the amount of talent Miami has on both sides of the ball though.
"With Carson Beck, the offensive line they have, the skill guys, the defense they have...I don't want to say they underachieved by losing two games..."- Nick Saban on College Gameday
Miami's two losses to Louisville and SMU were heartbreakers for the program. After missing the playoffs last year due to shocking losses to Syracuse and Georgia Tech in the regular season, Miami once again has a high chance of missing the playoffs due to shocking losses to programs who have performed worse.
The losses aren't taking Saban off the wagon though. Watch the No. 13 Miami Hurricanes take on the No. 22 Pittsburgh Panthers this afternoon at 12:00pm Eastern on ABC.
