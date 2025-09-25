Chase Smith Provides Needed Depth for Stout Miami Linebacker Room
No. 2 Miami has one of the best defenses in the country. It will be said time after time again this season, but on all levels on the defensive side of the ball, the Hurricanes have depth and players that can get after.
The Linebacker positions were one of the quietest rooms entering the season. There were a few notable transfers, mainly Mohamed Toure, but the Hurricanes still developed some players who are starting to get some shine.
Chase Smith has dealt with injury after injury as a Hurricane, but in his first healthy season in nearly three years, he has proven to be one of the best depth players on the roster.
"Chase really showed up really strong this past game. He was physical, tackled well, very knowledgeable of the scheme now, feels very comfortable. Still has a ways to go, but is improving and communicated well, and we think he'll just keep getting better and better. You know, we're going to push him hard. He knows the areas he has to improve, but proud of him for fighting and for overcoming a tough injury a couple of years ago, and now starting to play better, better football every single week."- Mario Cristobal said USF
Smith already has eight total tackles this season with two fumble recoveries. He is playing fast and physical, and with the injury bug starting to hit the Canes, the health of players remains a priority.
"It is hard to tell. Some guys got banged up. Samson went down for a little bit. We had a couple guys that we thought would be ready to play like JoJo Trader and Jordan Lyle, but it was the right call to do what we did. Especially with a bye week coming up. To play in a game like this, you have to be full throttle. We are preparing now for our first road game and that is a challenge."- Cristobal said on Team's Health
The Hurricanes will use this bye week to get most players back into their best shape. It is football, and once the season starts, no one is ever at 100 percent. It is about who can go, and Smith is one of those players who is ready to go.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.