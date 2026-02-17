The Return of Miami's 'X-Factor' Makes their NCAA Tournament Chances More Interesting

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (20-5, 9-3 ACC) saw the return of their defensive ace against NC State.

Tru Washington was the reason that the team was able to get over the hump, scoring the final five points of the chaotic game against the Wolfpack, highlighting why he is so important for this team.

"He's huge," Head coach Jai Lucas said. "You know, we're our best version of ourselves with everybody And true for me, and it has been true the whole year. Pun words. But, he's our X factor." "

Washington finished the game with 13 points on 4-10 shooting, along with six rebounds. Four of them are offensive.

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Washington was out for the past three games for personal reasons, per Miami, but it was clear that he was missed. Instantly, his defensive intensity was felt, showing that the Canes can be more than just a simple tournament team.

Washington elevates them to another level, something Lucas continues to point out.

"You know, he's the guy that can come in and get three steals that turn into something, come in and hit two over the 3 threes," Lucas said. "Like he said, for him to have been away from the team and not played, to come in and make three free throws, to win the game.

"He has that confidence, but he also has that pedigree. You know, he's won two conference championships and the Mwest, so he's been in moments like that, that matter, he's been around winning, all that stuff shows up in those moments, and for us, he's kind of our factor for our team. So going down the year, you know, this role with him coming off the bench, he gives us a punch, he puts people in their natural positions, with him coming off the bench and being able to score and get after a little bit more. So I'm excited"

Miami had a clear depth issue without one of the top-five ACC's steals leaders. Defensively, they took a dip, relying on freshman Dante Allen, who has held his own in big key spots. Moreover, with Washington, he can guard 1-4, giving anyone a fit when guarding a player.

As of now, the Hurricanes are projected as a 9th or 10th seed by many outlets for the NCAA Tournament.

Jerry Palm - CBS Sports: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Texas in the Midwest Bracket

Joe Lunardi - ESPN: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Utah State in the South Bracket

James Fletcher - On3: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Indiana in the South Bracket

Brad Wachtel - HoopsHq: No. 9 Miami vs. No. 8 Iowa in the West Bracket

They are almost a lock for the tournament with a few more victories over the coming weeks, and could even push them inside the top 25 rankings.

This makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the country, if they can position themselves in the right way and find themselves on the right side of the bracket to get to a Sweet 16 or even an Elite 8.

