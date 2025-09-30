Coach Mario Cristobal Sets The Stage For His Players Ahead Of Rivalry Clash Against Florida State
Playing against the Florida State Seminoles every season doesn't diminish any significance or value to the game for the Miami Hurricanes. On any given season, the game against FSU is the most anticipated game of the year regardless of where both teams stand in the college football hierarchy.
This is the exact same situation for yet another year of college football. Despite No. 18 FSU suffering a crushing double overtime loss to No. 24 Virginia this past Friday, the Hurricanes versus the Seminoles is still the most anticipated game on Miami's schedule.
Trying to convey this important message to a group of young and undefeated Hurricanes without adding additional mental burdens onto them can be a difficult balance to try to achieve. Head coach Mario Cristobal revealed how to deliver that message Monday afternoon.
Honesty is the best policy
Cristobal was asked how he keeps his players levelheaded while still making sure they understand how important this game is to the program.
"I think the best way is always with honesty and transparency. It always worked well for us. It's all about the work anyways."- Cristobal on communicating with players
Before delivering any messages to his players about this week, he made sure to emphasize that being truthful with the players is what has worked for his teams in the past. Relying on scheme, discipline, and good habits in practice is what defines winners and losers on gameday.
Hype doesn't win or lose football games
Fans and sports media all around the world will build all the hype needed for this annual in-state battle. The rabid fanbases of both teams have the responsibility of caring about this game and building excitement for it while the players and coaches have the responsibilities of playing winning football.
"You know, there's not a single bit of noise, hype, not a single member of the audience on TV or in the stadium that's going to be able to make a play one way or the other. It'll be determined by those on the field playing and coaching."- Cristobal defining who wins games
Sometimes it really can be as simple as not acknowledging hype for what others think it is. When the game kicks off at 7:30pm Eastern on ABC Saturday night, the only people capable of scoring points are the 22 players on the field at each given second of the game. The atmosphere at Doak Campbell Stadium will be thunderous and loud. To Cristobal, it's just noise.
Holding everyone accountable
You can't know what you've never seen. Cristobal believes if the team keeps their head down to focus solely on what they need to improve on and what they need to remember about FSU for gameday, no amount of hype or noise will rattle his team.
"I think that's [hype not winning football games] something our players digest really really well and understand well. We're focused on making sure we could do our job to the best of our ability."- Cristobal on focusing on themselves
The Miami Hurricanes travel up to Tallahassee to face FSU quarterback Thomas Castellanos and the No. 28-ranked FSU defense this Saturday night.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News
Miami Hurricanes Football Earn #1 Spot In Latest PFF Rankings
Where The Hurricanes Can Improve After Gators Victory According To Coach Mario Cristobal
Miami Hurricanes Coach Mario Cristobal Wants Annual Meeting With Florida Gators