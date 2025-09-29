How To Watch: No. 3 Miami at No. 18 Florida State
No. 3 Miami (4-0) has worked during the bye week, and now they prepare for the first road game of the season, traveling to Tallahassee to take on No. 18 Florida State to kick-start conference play.
All roads ahead look great for the Canes, but this will be another great challenge for the team that has national championship aspirations. There is so much that this team has to offer, with Rueben Bain Jr at the top of that list.
He is one of the quickest risers for the Heisman Trophy hunt, and against the Seminoles, he is due for a monster game.
The Hurricanes are back for another week of football, with all eyes still on them as they prepare for their rival.
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles
When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ABC
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Florida State Seminoles: FSU went out and battled to the very end against a surprising Virginia team, losing in overtime on Friday night.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes dominated the line of scrimmage against one of the most talented teams in the country in Florida. The Canes are well rested and coming off a bye week with more time to recover and focus on the Noles.
Last Meeting: The Hurricanes' little brother, the Noles, visited Hard Rock Stadium for the 2024 matchup, with the Hurricanes taking the game, 36-14.
Full Week 6 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Oct. 2
9 p.m. | Sam Houston at New Mexico State | CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 3
7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Delaware | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Charlotte at South Florida | ESPN2
10 p.m. | New Mexico at San Jose State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | West Virginia at No. 23 BYU | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Colorado State at San Diego State | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 4
12 p.m. | Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia | ABC
12 p.m. |No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 22 Illinois at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Boston College at Pitt | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Clemson at North Carolina | ESPN
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Baylor | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Air Force at Navy | CBS/Paramount+
12 p.m. | Army at UAB | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Ohio at Ball State | CBSSN
1 p.m. | Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | The CW Network
1 p.m. | UTSA at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Campbell at NC State | ESPN+/ACC Extra
2 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Arizona | TNT/truTV/HBO Max
2:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at UMass | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 7 Penn State at UCLA | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 9 Texas at Florida | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama
3:30 p.m. | Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Washington at Maryland | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 24 Virginia at Louisville | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at SMU
3:30 p.m. | Florida International at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | James Madison at Georgia State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Central Michigan at Akron | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Michigan State at Nebraska | FS1
4 p.m. | Texas State at Arkansas State | ESPNU
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion | ESPN+
7 p.m. | No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston | ESPN
7 p.m. | UNLV at Wyoming | CBSSN
7 p.m. | South Alabama at Troy | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Rice | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | No. 3 Miami (Fla.) at No. 18 Florida State | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at TCU | FOX
7:30 p.m. | Kansas at UCF | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Tulsa at Memphis | ESPNU
10:30 p.m. | Duke at Cal | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Nevada at Fresno State | CBSSN