Miami Hurricanes Football Earn #1 Spot In Latest PFF Rankings
The Hurricanes are rolling into the bye week with momentum and an undefeated record. Their standing strong and healthy at the bye week with wins against then-No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and in-state bitter rival Florida Gators.
The bye week welcomes a team with their head held high, but their goals very clear. This Miami Hurricanes team led by coach Mario Cristobal is seeing the fruits of their labor week after week. Whether it be in the form of wins or praise from respected names in the football world, the Hurricanes realize something special could be upon them.
The Hurricanes face a true test October 4 against No. 8 Florida State Seminoles. On the other hand, the Seminoles are also facing a serious threat to their undefeated record. The Hurricanes can prove why PFF were right to analyze and rank Miami the way they did.
Pro Football Focus Ranks Miami #1
The Hurricanes sit at 15 in total defense and 34 in total offense. Aside from a weak passing effort against the Florida Gators, Cristobal's team has been a complete one four weeks into the regular season.
The Hurricanes pass rush is being touted by many in media as the best in college football. The lethal combination of Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown has exhausted every opponent. Beck has been a reliable veteran leader of the offense. Malachi Toney and C.J. Daniels have been explosive playmakers. The Hurricanes rush defense is allowing just 168.3 passing yards a game which is good #26 in the country.
"Miami is our new No. 1 team in the country after taking down Florida, 26-7. The Hurricanes’ defensive line was dominant against the Gators’ strong offensive line, posting a 90.7 pass-rush grade and a 93.1% pass-rush win rate. Miami has a bye week before a massive game against eighth-ranked Florida State."- PFF
After the completion of their weekly analytical process, Pro Football Focus decided to rank the Miami Hurricanes at the #1 spot of their weekly college football rankings. The balanced attack of Cristobal's team has been evident and analysts are seeing it too.
What is PFF?
Pro Football Focus is a group of over 600 full or part-time analysts who are trained to watch football and then grade performances, individual players, or teams.
"PFF employs over 600 full or part-time analysts, but less than 10% of analysts are trained to the level that they can grade plays. Only the top two to three percent of analysts are on the team of “senior analysts” in charge of finalizing each grade after review. Our graders have been training for months, and sometimes years, in order to learn, understand and show mastery of our process that includes our 300-page training manual and video playbook. We have analysts from all walks of life, including former players, coaches and scouts."- PFF
PFF prides themselves on grading actions rather than results. They grade instincts rather than statistics. PFF analyzes the nuances of each individual play in order to measure how well players are performing.
"PFF grades the play, not its result, so the quarterback that throws the ball to defenders will be downgraded whether the defender catches the ball to notch the interception on the stat sheet or not. No amount of broken tackles and yards after the catch from a bubble screen will earn a quarterback a better grade, even though his passing stats may be getting padded."- PFF
What's next?
Florida State ranked fifth in PFF's college football team rankings. The Hurricanes face the Seminoles Saturday October 4 inside Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee at 7:30pm Eastern on ABC.
"Florida State took care of business with a 66-10 win over Kent State. The Seminoles ran for a school record 503 yards in the victory, averaging 3.9 yards before contact per attempt. FSU opens its ACC slate at Virginia on Friday night. "- PFF
