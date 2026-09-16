Damon Wilson Needs a Breakthrough Friday as Miami Visits Wake Forest

Damon Wilson II has the résumé Miami wanted when it went after him in the transfer portal. Now the Hurricanes need the production to match it.

The senior edge rusher arrived in Coral Gables after a second-team All-SEC season at Missouri, where he posted nine sacks and generated consistent pressure. Miami brought him in to help replace the production lost with Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor moving on to the NFL.

Two games into the 2026 season, that impact has not shown up on the stat sheet yet.

Wilson has one tackle and a pass breakup through wins over Stanford and Florida A&M. He has zero sacks and zero recorded pressures, per PFF.

That doesn't mean he has been invisible on every snap. Miami’s defense has rotated heavily and has emptied the bench in the two blowout games they have had to begin the season. With that being said, Wilson has had 36 pass-rushing snaps and has come up empty across two games.

Friday night in Winston-Salem is a chance to introduce himself to the Miami fan base.

Wilson’s background explains why the standard is high. The Venice High product was a five-star recruit who started at Georgia, then broke out at Missouri.

Coaches have praised his athleticism, strength, and work ethic. Jason Taylor said he is “as advertised.” Teammates have pointed to his relentlessness. Those traits are exactly why Miami targeted him.

Darian Mensah and Mark Fletcher speak on the impact of Damon Wilson.



Full videohttps://t.co/4gtr0d84Ix pic.twitter.com/ZWk5yHq2WB — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) May 14, 2026

This is also why a bigger night against Wake Forest is needed, as this is the first big test the Hurricanes will face this season.

Wake Forest offers a different test than the first two weeks. It's an ACC road game against a 2-0 team with a more complete offensive line and a quarterback who can move the pocket. This is the type of game where Wilson can really make an impact and change the dynamic of the game.

A big game does not have to be a box-score explosion. It can be consistent pressure and winning one-on-one matchups. It can be setting the edge in the run game and making Wake Forest account for him on every drive.

Those are the things Miami envisioned when they added him.

Damon Wilson loves how Miami embraces the Canes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ffe5ql7pAu — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) August 24, 2026

The Hurricanes are 2-0 and playing with depth on the defensive line. Marquise Lightfoot, Armondo Blount, and others have helped keep the unit productive. That rotation has given Wilson room to settle in.

It also makes Friday a useful measuring stick.

If he starts winning more snaps against a respectable conference opponent, the early quiet stretch becomes a footnote instead of a storyline.

Miami does not need him to be perfect. It needs him to start stacking disruptive plays. Wake Forest on Friday night is the first real chance to do that on the road in ACC play.

The Hurricanes will travel looking for their third straight win. For Wilson, the goal is to make his presence felt and remind everyone why Miami wanted him in the first place.

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