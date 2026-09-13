How to Watch No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest

No. 5 Miami is building itself for the future. The offense looks better than ever, while the defense is starting to build talent for the future.

The Hurricanes have risen in the AP and USA Today Coaches polls as the No. 5 team in the country, but there are still questions that have to be answered.

Miami has one of the best offenses in the country, but its defense is starting to be questioned thanks to some injuries.

Moreover, the Canes are building a future with their defense. Not only will they be without OJ Frederique Jr. for some time, but Miami will be without Xavier Lucas for at least a month. The Hurricanes will have a young secondary against Wake Forest when they take them on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Miami's secondary was tested, allowing others to shift around and get starting roles. Bryce Fitzgerald started at corner while playing around in the secondary, and freshman JJ Dunnigan started for the first time in his second game as a Hurricane.

Head coach Mario Cristobal loved what both had to offer while he was still evaluating what the Canes could be.

"Bryce has shown the versatility since he has been here," Cristobal said after the 77-7 victory over FAMU. "I think JJ's play since he got here warrants him playing there…That's how we wanted to start the game. After that I think if you watch the tape, you will see a couple of other combinations."

How to Watch: Miami vs. Wake Forest

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 5 Miami (2-0, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (2-0, 1-0 ACC)

When: Friday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Series History: Miami leads 9-3 against Wake Forest

Last meeting: The Hurricanes dominated thanks to Cam Ward and the running attack of Miami.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes broke a program offensive record, putting up the most yards in program history, while tying the Canes' season game scoring record, while Mark Fletcher Jr. rose in the all-time running back rankings in Hurricanes history.

Last Time Out, Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, making the ACC one of the stronger programs for the future. They start 2-0, while quarterback Gio Lopez grows into one of the better QBs in the conference after a double OT victory.

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