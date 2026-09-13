How to Watch No. 5 Miami at Wake Forest
In this story:
No. 5 Miami is building itself for the future. The offense looks better than ever, while the defense is starting to build talent for the future.
The Hurricanes have risen in the AP and USA Today Coaches polls as the No. 5 team in the country, but there are still questions that have to be answered.
Miami has one of the best offenses in the country, but its defense is starting to be questioned thanks to some injuries.
Moreover, the Canes are building a future with their defense. Not only will they be without OJ Frederique Jr. for some time, but Miami will be without Xavier Lucas for at least a month. The Hurricanes will have a young secondary against Wake Forest when they take them on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Miami's secondary was tested, allowing others to shift around and get starting roles. Bryce Fitzgerald started at corner while playing around in the secondary, and freshman JJ Dunnigan started for the first time in his second game as a Hurricane.
Head coach Mario Cristobal loved what both had to offer while he was still evaluating what the Canes could be.
"Bryce has shown the versatility since he has been here," Cristobal said after the 77-7 victory over FAMU. "I think JJ's play since he got here warrants him playing there…That's how we wanted to start the game. After that I think if you watch the tape, you will see a couple of other combinations."
How to Watch: Miami vs. Wake Forest
Who: No. 5 Miami (2-0, 1-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
When: Friday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
TV: ESPN
Series History: Miami leads 9-3 against Wake Forest
Last meeting: The Hurricanes dominated thanks to Cam Ward and the running attack of Miami.
Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes broke a program offensive record, putting up the most yards in program history, while tying the Canes' season game scoring record, while Mark Fletcher Jr. rose in the all-time running back rankings in Hurricanes history.
Last Time Out, Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, making the ACC one of the stronger programs for the future. They start 2-0, while quarterback Gio Lopez grows into one of the better QBs in the conference after a double OT victory.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5