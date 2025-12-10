ESPN College GameDay has Two Sites Announced for the CFP, One Including Miami

The Miami Hurricanes continue to get the national spotlight as they prepare for the College Football Playoff.

Now, ESPN College GameDay will be in two locations for one of the two broadcasts during the first weekend of the playoffs.

They will first be in Norman, OK, for the Friday night game against Alabama and Oklahoma. Then they will travel down the road, enter Texas for the most anticipated game of the weekend, and host in College Station as the Canes face off against No. 7 Texas A&M, kickstarting the Saturday slate of games.

Two days. Two shows.



Next week, we're heading to Norman on Friday and College Station on Saturday for the first round of the College Football Playoff! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eipZaAB2Ge — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 10, 2025

This will be the second time the Canes will be involved in a GameDay. The first came in the epic return to Coral Gables, gifted ESPN one of the highest-rated shows of the year when the Canes faced Florida, and now against the Aggies.

On Texas A&M...

"They're an excellent football team. We really don't have any weaknesses," Cristobal said. "They're big, they're fast, they're explosive. They have playmakers all over the field. I know that they do some incredible work on third down, really exotic, but they play a lot of power up front. They knock people around really well, and if you watch them on the perimeter, again, they can hurt you on both sides. They can play a man, they can play their own. The elephants decide to have so many guys that we run by, run through, just a team that is a very complete football team, and we're looking forward to playing."

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Aggies: A&M is coming off a loss to Texas, where they seem to have lost steam against one of the better teams in the country. It was a trap game for the team looking to play in the SEC Championship, but it had had some slip-ups over its past two games.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is coming off a ranked win over Pitt, where it dominated the game from start to finish. Now the Canes will try to find a way to beat another SEC team at College Station.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: