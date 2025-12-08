Will Miami Be Fully Healthy Against Texas A&M in the College Football Playoff?

While the excitement about the Miami Hurricanes reaching the College Football Playoff is still high, the reality of the game is settling in. The Hurricanes are heavily injured, and now they have two weeks to prepare for the most important game in nearly two decades.

Head coach Mario Cristobal is still focused on getting everyone ready for the game, even star players who have missed time because of injuries.

Cristobal said he will keep the preparation the same and treat the next two weeks like the team is on a bye week.

"We'll begin normal preparations, as you would, two weeks out from, let's say, when you're in camp two weeks out, or when you're on a bye week two weeks out," Crisotbal said. "So it doesn't change. When you have the opportunity to put together two full game weeks without the game on the first week. So that saves you some of the, maybe some of the physical things that you are exposed to. But, all in all, from a preparation standpoint, you will be able to maximize the right number of practices."

The main star who has drawn the most attention is Jim Thorpe Semifinalist Keionte Scott. The Aubrun transfer has been elite and was playing his way to First-Team All-American honors before he got injured during the Syracuse game.

He was spotted in a walking boot after the game and has since missed time. Cristobal knows how important he is to the team, and he is hopeful that they will have the second-best defensive player back on the field for this all-important game.

"No, we're not sure," Cristobal said. "We're very hopeful. We know he's going to be back here in the near future. Expect the near future. I cannot say exactly, but we do feel like he's trending in the right direction. As it relates to everybody else, we feel really, really good about it. So that's a one guy that we're waiting for."

