ESPN FPI Game-By-Game Predictions For No. 5 Miami After Week One

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) rushes the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 5 Miami (1-0) has started the season as many would imagine a returning program like the Hurricanes to start. They upset No. 6 Notre Dame and now look ahead to Bethune-Cookman as they look to dominate week after week.
With the performance against the Fighting Irish, ESPN's updated FPI gives the Hurricanes favorable odds to defeat every team remaining on their roster.
As of the start of week two, the Hurricanes have three more ranked opponents to face this season: Florida (No. 13), Florida State (No. 14), and SMU (No. 17). The Hurricanes have a chance to finish this season with possibly four ranked wins.
The projections still have the Hurricanes going 10-2 this season. Those two games could be within these ranked games of a slip-up like last season. The Hurricanes are pushing to not make those same mistakes with a new attitude and mindset for this season.
Coaching will be the main focus because the talent the Hurricanes have is there. The Canes coaching staff has a lot to prove this season as they look to close out the season undefeated.
- 9/6 vs. Bethune-Cookman: 99% win probability
Cam Ransom (11) looks to pass during a Bethune-Cookman football intrasquad scrimmage at Daytona Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
- 9/13 vs. South Florida: 82.5% win probability
Aug 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos in the third quarter against the Boise State Broncos in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
- 9/20 vs. Florida: 54% win probability
Aug 30, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) and Florida Gators wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (9) gesture after a run against the Long Island Sharks during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
- 10/4 @ Florida State: 68.7% win probability
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
- 10/17 vs. Louisville: 78.7% win probability
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) scores on this touchdown run in the first quarter during the Cards' 51-17 win over Eastern Kentucky University at the Cardinals' season opener Saturday, August 30, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
- 10/25 vs. Stanford: 93.9% win probability
Aug 23, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) reacts after making a touch down over Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the second half at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
- 11/1 @ SMU: 53.9% win probability
Aug 30, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Ty Hawkins (1) runs with the ball during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the East Texas A&M Lions at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
- 11/8 vs. Syracuse: 89.2% win probability
Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Yasin Willis (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
- 11/15 vs. NC State: 85.3% win probability
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) runs with the ball during the second half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
- 11/22 @ Virginia Tech: 64% win probability
Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Isaiah Spencer (14) reacts after making a catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
- 11/29 @ Pittsburgh: 74.9% win probability
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) returns a punt against the Duquesne Dukes during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
"The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete,"the site notes.
