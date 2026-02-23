Miami Legends Ranked Low in Top-100 Quarterbacks of the 21st Century

History proves that the Miami Hurricanes have had some of the best quarterbacks in the history of college football, highlighted by the past two seasons.

Carson Beck, even with his ups and downs, is one of the best winners in recent history, while Cam Ward flashed his elite talent every game, going as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and being named a Heisman finalist.

Further on in their history, you have Jim Kelly, Vinny Testaverde, and others that also make up the history of the blue-blooded program.

ESPN's Bill Connelly highlighted this as well as other quarterbacks around the country in his rankings of the top-100 college quarterbacks of the 21st centrury, where he has some Canes ranked lower than expected.

No. 86 Carson Beck

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A backup for two Georgia national title teams, Beck won 24 games and threw for 7,400 yards in two seasons starting for the Dawgs before transferring to Miami and leading a Cinderella charge to the national title game. Damn near won it, too.

No. 55 Cam Ward

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A QB success story for the 2020s, Ward started out as a star at FCS Incarnate Word, then threw for nearly 7,000 yards in two seasons at Wazzu. Instead of going pro, he hopped on at Miami for a season and damn near led the Canes to the CFP. His career numbers at all levels: 18,137 yards, 158 TDs.

No. 43 Ken Dorsey

Unknown date, 2000; Coral Gables, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Ken Dorsey (11) looks to throw at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

An early-2000s Mac Jones: He inherited an all-time great supporting cast and piloted it beautifully enough to earn a pair of top-5 Heisman finishes. The U went 35-2 in his three seasons as a starter and has won double-digit games only three times since his departure.

Further down the list, it is shocking that some players were ranked higher than the three lone Canes. Vanderbilt's Diego Pavioa was ranked as the No. 36 quarterback of the century, and even after his impressive season for the Commodores, it's hard to say he was better than Ward.

Nevertheless, the Hurricanes' history continues to grow richer as they have a chance with a new quarterback to add to this list. Darian Mensah is the new star player at the helm, and it helps that he already has first-round potential after last season's run with the Duke Blue Devils.

With the new talent around him, he can thrive and put himself on this list with another impressive season.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: